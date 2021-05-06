GAAGo to stream the Allianz League games not broadcast on television

STREAMING PLATFORM GAAGO will broadcast 54 matches from the upcoming Allianz football and hurling leagues in Ireland and worldwide.

The service, which is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ, will show games not currently selected for television broadcast across all four divisions of the Allianz Football League, and Divisions 1A and 1B Hurling.

Individual league games can be purchased for €5, or access to all games can be bought for a €25 pass, which is available to buy from Wednesday 12 May.

All of this weekend’s hurling games are being broadcast live across RTÉ, TG4, and eir Sport, so GAAGo’s exclusive coverage will begin the following weekend, and will include Mayo v Down in Division 2 Football along with Clare v Wexford and Kilkenny v Antrim in Division 1 Hurling. The full schedule will be confirmed as the Leagues progress.