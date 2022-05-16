GAA and GPA end expenses dispute with agreement on new players' charter

THE GAA AND GPA have reached an agreement on a players’ charter for the 2022 season, bringing to an end a lengthy dispute which saw players and some managers refuse to take part in media duties earlier this season.

The dispute was based on a number of issues relating to the payment of expenses to inter-county footballers and hurlers.

However the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association have settled on an agreement for the 2022 season, with all outstanding issues regarding travel expenses now resolved.

Both parties have also agreed to implementing a new charter for 2023.

The news was confirmed via a joint statement released by the GAA and GPA this evening.

“Subject to approval by the GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and the GPA’s National Executive Committee who meet separately this week, the GAA and the players’ representative body can confirm that agreement has been reached on a Players’ Charter which will cover the 2022 season,” the statement reads.

“It has also been agreed after recent discussions that a new charter will be negotiated for 2023.

“All previously outstanding issues relating to travel expenses have been resolved. “The GAA and GPA are committed to working together in a positive way in an effort to avoid similar issues arising in the future.”

