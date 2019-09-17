This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6 iconic hurlers and footballers inducted into GAA's Hall of Fame

The ceremony took place in Croke Park this morning.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 3:50 PM
Nicky English, Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton, Conor Hayes, Colm O'Rourke, Larry Thompkins and Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran at the GAA Museum where they were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Nicky English, Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton, Conor Hayes, Colm O'Rourke, Larry Thompkins and Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran at the GAA Museum where they were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

THE GAA MUSEUM has announced the induction of six legendary former players, three hurlers and three footballers, into the Hall of Fame for 2019.

Nicky English (Tipperary), Conor Hayes (Galway) and Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton (Antrim) were the inductees on the hurling side, while former footballers Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran (Kerry), Colm O’Rourke (Meath) and Larry Tompkins (Cork) were also honoured.

The six players were selected from the timeframe 1985-89, bringing the total number of inductees to 54 across both codes.

All six players attended today’s ceremony with their families in Croke Park. Personal objects from each of the inductees – including medals, jerseys, awards and other sporting memorabilia -  are on display in the GAA Museum’s Hall of Fame.

GAA President John Horan congratulated the players on joining the illustrious list.

“We cannot have great games without great players and today we get to pay due recognition to a group of footballers and hurlers who have a very special place in our history,” he said.

“The GAA Museum Hall of Fame initiative is an opportunity to honour three hurlers and three footballers – not just for their exploits for club and county and for the success they enjoyed, but to acknowledge the enormous impact they had on our games and the inspiration they were to a generation who were lucky enough to see them play.

“Thanks to our GAA Digital Archive, their exploits have been preserved for future generations to savour and I congratulate them all.”

