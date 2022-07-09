GAA confirm no Hawkeye in use for Dublin-Kerry game tomorrow

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Hawkeye will not be in use for tomorrow’s Dublin-Kerry game in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland senior football semi-final is part of a double-header of action, Kilkenny facing New York in the opening game in the All-Ireland junior decider.

The score detection technology sparked controversy in today’s game involving Galway and Derry, where a shot before half-time from Shane Walsh was adjudged to be wide despite TV replays showing it was between the posts. The error was rectified at half-time and the score was registered.

The technology was not in use for the second half as Galway ran out 2-8 to 1-6 winners and the GAA have this evening confirmed it will not be used tomorrow, with a full review set to take place this week.

A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week. — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2022

The statement in full reads:

Originally published at 20.54

