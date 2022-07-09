Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

GAA confirm no Hawkeye in use for Dublin-Kerry game tomorrow

There was controversy over the score detection technology in today’s semi-final.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 9:39 PM
8 minutes ago 4,279 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5812885
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Hawkeye will not be in use for tomorrow’s Dublin-Kerry game in Croke Park.

The All-Ireland senior football semi-final is part of a double-header of action, Kilkenny facing New York in the opening game in the All-Ireland junior decider.

The score detection technology sparked controversy in today’s game involving Galway and Derry, where a shot before half-time from Shane Walsh was adjudged to be wide despite TV replays showing it was between the posts. The error was rectified at half-time and the score was registered.

The technology was not in use for the second half as Galway ran out 2-8 to 1-6 winners and the GAA have this evening confirmed it will not be used tomorrow, with a full review set to take place this week.

The statement in full reads:

“The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow’s two games at Croke Park.

“A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Originally published at 20.54

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie