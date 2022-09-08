Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick duo and Kilkenny star make shortlist for 2022 Hurler of the Year

Byrnes, Reid and Nash are in contention for the honour.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 7:15 AM
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

DIARMAID BYRNES, TJ Reid and Barry Nash are the nominees for this year’s GAA-GPA Hurler of the Year award.

Limerick pair Byrnes and Nash were defensive stars as John Kiely’s team completed three-in-a-row in July in the All-Ireland senior hurling final. Patrickswell club man Byrnes has been an All-Star for the last two seasons while South Liberties player Nash was a first-time All-Star in 2021.

Kilkenny great Reid is a five-time All-Star winner (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020). The Ballyhale Shamrocks player was Hurler of the Year in 2015, while he was also nominated for the honour in 2014 and 2019.

His 2015 success was the last time a Kilkenny player collected this accolade while Cian Lynch (2018 and 2021) and Gearóid Hegarty (2020) are the recent Limerick victors.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

