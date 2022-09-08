Limerick duo and Kilkenny star make shortlist for 2022 Hurler of the Year

Who will be the 2022 Hurler of the Year?

Who will be the 2022 Hurler of the Year?

DIARMAID BYRNES, TJ Reid and Barry Nash are the nominees for this year’s GAA-GPA Hurler of the Year award.

Limerick pair Byrnes and Nash were defensive stars as John Kiely’s team completed three-in-a-row in July in the All-Ireland senior hurling final. Patrickswell club man Byrnes has been an All-Star for the last two seasons while South Liberties player Nash was a first-time All-Star in 2021.

Advertisement

Kilkenny great Reid is a five-time All-Star winner (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020). The Ballyhale Shamrocks player was Hurler of the Year in 2015, while he was also nominated for the honour in 2014 and 2019.

His 2015 success was the last time a Kilkenny player collected this accolade while Cian Lynch (2018 and 2021) and Gearóid Hegarty (2020) are the recent Limerick victors.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!