Kildare's Simon Leacy and Derry's Mark Craig have both been honoured. Ben Brady/INPHO
8 counties represented as GAA announce Champion 15 hurling team

Stars included from this year’s Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup campaigns.
3.38pm, 8 Oct 2024
CHRISTY RING CUP winners Kildare lead the way with five players included on the 2024 Champion 15 hurling team.

The GAA have announced today the hurlers who have been selected from this year’s Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cup campagins. 

Kildare’s Paddy McKenna, Rian Boran, Conan Boran, Simon Leacy, and Jack Sheridan are all honoured.

Derry defender Mark Craig is honoured for the second time in three years, while Donegal’s Stephen Gillespie is recognised in a season that saw him make his 100th appearance for the county. Gerard Gilmore and Liam McKinney are the other Donegal players honoured.

Mayo have two players on the team, David Kenny and Shane Boland, while Fermanagh’s Ryan Bogue, Cavan’s Nicky Kenny, London’s Jack Goulding, and Longford’s Cian Darcy complete the selection.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie function in Croke Park this Friday night. The show will be streamed live on the GAA Youtube channel from 7pm and will also feature the team selection awards for the Joe McDonagh Cup and the Tailteann Cup.

The Joe McDonagh Cup team will be announced tomorrow, and the Tailteann Cup equivalent on Thursday.

2024 GAA Champion 15

1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare – Christy Ring)
2. Rian Boran (Kildare – Christy Ring)
3. Mark Craig (Derry – Christy Ring)
4. Stephen Gillespie (Donegal – Nickey Rackard)
5. Conan Boran (Kildare – Christy Ring)
6. David Kenny (Mayo – Nickey Rackard)
7. Ryan Bogue (Fermanagh – Lory Meagher)
8. Gerard Gilmore (Donegal – Nickey Rackard)
9. Simon Leacy (Kildare – Christy Ring)
10. Liam McKinney (Donegal – Nickey Rackard)
11. Jack Sheridan (Kildare – Christy Ring)
12. Shane Boland (Mayo – Nickey Rackard)
13. Nicky Kenny (Cavan – Lory Meagher)
14. Jack Goulding (London – Christy Ring)
15. Cian Darcy (Longford – Lory Meagher)

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
