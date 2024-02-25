Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Eoin Cody and Kilkenny ran out seven-point winners over Offaly. James Lawlor/INPHO
Hurling League round-up

Kilkenny down Offaly with third-quarter blitz, Flynn double helps Galway to 25-point win

Seven-point win sends Kilkenny to the top of Division 1A, while Galway pick up their second win of the campaign.
0
811
58 minutes ago

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Kilkenny 1-26 Offaly 1-19

Division 1B

  • Antrim 1-13 Galway 2-35

Division 2A

  • Kerry 3-14 Meath 0-16
  • Down 1-24 Kildare 1-24

Division 2B

  • Derry 1-27 London 2-15
  • Wicklow 1-15 Roscommon 2-12

KILKENNY LEAPFROGGED CLARE and returned to the top of Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League with a seven-point win over Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

A third-quarter blitz saw the Cats outscore Offaly by 1-10 to 0-2 to turn a five-point deficit at half-time into a six-point lead.

After playing the first half with the Nowlan Park wind at their backs, Offaly led 0-14 to 0-9 at the break before Kilkenny exploded from the blocks in the third quarter.

Eoin Cody’s goal in the 47th minute capped a remarkable turnaround and gave Kilkenny 1-18 to 0-15 lead.

By the time Charlie Mitchell raised a green flag for Offaly in the 65th minute to make it 1-24 to 1-18, Kilkenny were already well out of sight, led by an 0-11 haul from Billy Drennan.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, a goal in either half from Jason Flynn helped Galway to a lopsided 25-point victory against Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Evan Niland hit 0-13 as Henry Shefflin’s side turned the screw in the second half to pick up their second victory of the campaign and leave winless Antrim rooted to the bottom of the table.

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     