Kilkenny down Offaly with third-quarter blitz, Flynn double helps Galway to 25-point win

GAA Hurling League
Division 1A
- Kilkenny 1-26 Offaly 1-19
Division 1B
- Antrim 1-13 Galway 2-35
Division 2A
- Kerry 3-14 Meath 0-16
- Down 1-24 Kildare 1-24
Division 2B
- Derry 1-27 London 2-15
- Wicklow 1-15 Roscommon 2-12
KILKENNY LEAPFROGGED CLARE and returned to the top of Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League with a seven-point win over Offaly on Sunday afternoon.
A third-quarter blitz saw the Cats outscore Offaly by 1-10 to 0-2 to turn a five-point deficit at half-time into a six-point lead.
After playing the first half with the Nowlan Park wind at their backs, Offaly led 0-14 to 0-9 at the break before Kilkenny exploded from the blocks in the third quarter.
Eoin Cody’s goal in the 47th minute capped a remarkable turnaround and gave Kilkenny 1-18 to 0-15 lead.
By the time Charlie Mitchell raised a green flag for Offaly in the 65th minute to make it 1-24 to 1-18, Kilkenny were already well out of sight, led by an 0-11 haul from Billy Drennan.
Meanwhile, in Division 1B, a goal in either half from Jason Flynn helped Galway to a lopsided 25-point victory against Antrim in Corrigan Park.
Evan Niland hit 0-13 as Henry Shefflin’s side turned the screw in the second half to pick up their second victory of the campaign and leave winless Antrim rooted to the bottom of the table.