Kilkenny down Offaly with third-quarter blitz, Flynn double helps Galway to 25-point win

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A

Kilkenny 1-26 Offaly 1-19

Division 1B

Antrim 1-13 Galway 2-35

Advertisement

Division 2A

Kerry 3-14 Meath 0-16

Down 1-24 Kildare 1-24

Division 2B

Derry 1-27 London 2-15

Wicklow 1-15 Roscommon 2-12

KILKENNY LEAPFROGGED CLARE and returned to the top of Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League with a seven-point win over Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

A third-quarter blitz saw the Cats outscore Offaly by 1-10 to 0-2 to turn a five-point deficit at half-time into a six-point lead.

After playing the first half with the Nowlan Park wind at their backs, Offaly led 0-14 to 0-9 at the break before Kilkenny exploded from the blocks in the third quarter.

Eoin Cody’s goal in the 47th minute capped a remarkable turnaround and gave Kilkenny 1-18 to 0-15 lead.

By the time Charlie Mitchell raised a green flag for Offaly in the 65th minute to make it 1-24 to 1-18, Kilkenny were already well out of sight, led by an 0-11 haul from Billy Drennan.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, a goal in either half from Jason Flynn helped Galway to a lopsided 25-point victory against Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Evan Niland hit 0-13 as Henry Shefflin’s side turned the screw in the second half to pick up their second victory of the campaign and leave winless Antrim rooted to the bottom of the table.