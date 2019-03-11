Hurling league quarter-finals scheduled with 20 matches in store in GAA fixture list next Saturday

THE GAA HAVE finalised the fixture details for next weekend’s Allianz Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals with the three remaining ties at that stage slotted in for Saturday afternoon.
Galway will face Wexford in Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm, the curtain-raiser to the meeting of the footballers of Galway and Roscommon at the Salthill venue at 3.30pm.
Waterford will entertain Clare in Walsh Park at 3pm while Tipperary host Dublin in Semple Stadium at 4.30pm.
The play-off between Kilkenny and Cork to determine who will finish 5th or 6th in Division 1A will be held in Nowlan Park at 2pm. The winners of that play-off will be in action in Group A of the hurling league in 2020 with the losers operating in Group B next year.
The scheduling means there will be a hectic 20-match programme of fixtures on Saturday with the four hurling ties to be held along with a full round of football league fixtures.
Sunday will see the All-Ireland club finals take centre stage in Croke Park for St Patrick’s Day.
Galway’s St Thomas face Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks in the hurling decider while Kerry’s Dr Crokes meet Galway’s Corofin in the football final.
Here’s the full list of the St Patrick’s weekend fixtures:
Saturday
Football League
Division 1
- Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 2pm
- Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm
- Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 7pm, (eir Sports)
- Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm, (eir Sports)
Division 2
- Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm
- Cork v Donegal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm
- Kildare v Tipperary, Newbridge, 2.30pm
- Armagh v Fermanagh, Crossmaglen, 3pm
Division 3
- Longford v Sligo, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
- Louth v Westmeath, Drogheda, 2pm
- Offaly v Laois, Tullamore, 2pm
- Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm
Division 4
- London v Waterford, Ruislip, 12.30pm
- Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 2pm
- Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
- Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 4pm
Hurling League
Quarter-finals
- Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.30pm
- Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 3pm
- Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.30pm
Relegation play-off
- Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Sunday
All-Ireland SHC club final
- Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Thomas (Galway), Croke Park, 2pm (TG4)
All-Ireland SFC club final
- Corofin (Galway) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Croke Park, 3.45pm, (TG4)
