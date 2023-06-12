Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Galway's Shane Walsh and Armagh's James Morgan.
# Tune in
11 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule
Big week of action ahead.
43 minutes ago

THE LAST ROUND of All-Ireland senior football championship group games command the GAA inter-county spotlight this weekend.

Group 1 ties on Saturday are in Omagh and Longford, before Sunday’s action takes place in Limerick, Portlaoise, Tullamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and a double-header in Cavan. 

Six of the weekend’s senior games are covered live across RTÉ and GAAGO, while the senior hurling preliminary quarter-final between Tipperary and Offaly on Saturday is on GAAGO.

The All-Ireland senior ladies football group ties commence on Saturday with two live on TG4, while GAAGO have two Tailteann Cup quarter-finals live on the same day.

Here’s the full details of the weekend’s TV coverage and the inter-county fixture list:

Saturday

All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals

  • 4pm: Offaly v Tipperary, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore - GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park.

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 4

  • 6pm: Monaghan v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh – GAAGO.
  • 6pm: Derry v Clare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • 3pm: Limerick v Laois, TUS Gaelic Grounds - GAAGO.
  • 4pm: Meath v Wexford, Páirc Tailteann, Navan.
  • 5.15pm: Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, - GAAGO.

All-Ireland ladies football senior championship

  • 1pm: Donegal v Waterford, Lifford.
  • 2pm: Laois v Armagh, Portlaoise.
  • 5pm: Dublin v Kerry, Parnell Park - TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Galway v Cork, Parnell Park - TG4.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 3

  • 1.45pm: Kildare v Roscommon, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – RTÉ 2.
  • 1.45pm: Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni – GAAGO.

Group 1

  • 2pm: Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds – GAAGO.
  • 2pm: Kerry v Louth, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Group 2

  • 4pm: Galway v Armagh, Carrick-on-Shannon – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Tyrone v Westmeath,  Kingspan Breffni – GAAGO.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

  • 1pm: Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast.
