GAA plans to resume inter-county training 'under review' following Covid surge

THE RETURN OF inter-county GAA training may be delayed by the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across Ireland.

Inter-county panels are due to resume collective training from 15 January in anticipation of the 2021 season, but the Association has indicated that date is now under review.

The news follows the reintroduction of full Level 5 restrictions across the country and a New Year’s Day warning from HSE chief executive Paul Reid that the virus is “absolutely rampant in the community”.

“The GAA’s intention remains that collective outdoor training for senior inter county panels only may re-commence from January 15th,” the Association advised.

“However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review. If there is any change to this as a return to collective training date, counties will be informed as soon as possible.”

The Association also reiterated that in line with the Level 5 restrictions currently in place, no club matches may take place, club grounds must remain closed, and only individual training is permitted.