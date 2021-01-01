BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

GAA plans to resume inter-county training 'under review' following Covid surge

Inter-county panels are due to resume collective training from 15 January in anticipation of the 2021 season.

By Niall Kelly Friday 1 Jan 2021, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,532 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314087
GAA club grounds must remain closed under Level 5 restrictions.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
GAA club grounds must remain closed under Level 5 restrictions.
GAA club grounds must remain closed under Level 5 restrictions.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE RETURN OF inter-county GAA training may be delayed by the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across Ireland.

Inter-county panels are due to resume collective training from 15 January in anticipation of the 2021 season, but the Association has indicated that date is now under review.

The news follows the reintroduction of full Level 5 restrictions across the country and a New Year’s Day warning from HSE chief executive Paul Reid that the virus is “absolutely rampant in the community”.

“The GAA’s intention remains that collective outdoor training for senior inter county panels only may re-commence from January 15th,” the Association advised.

“However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review. If there is any change to this as a return to collective training date, counties will be informed as soon as possible.”

The Association also reiterated that in line with the Level 5 restrictions currently in place, no club matches may take place, club grounds must remain closed, and only individual training is permitted.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie