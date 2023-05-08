10 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

TEN INTER-COUNTY GAA matches are set to be broadcast live this week on TV and streaming services.

GAAGO have Munster hurling action next Saturday from Thurles and there is coverage from Cavan in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup.

The Sunday Game has the Leinster and Ulster senior football finals live, while BBC Northern Ireland also call the action from Clones.

On the underage front there are provincial ties on every night this week across TG4′s services, including the Munster and Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals, and the Munster and Leinster minor hurling finals.

The station also has Kildare against Sligo live next Saturday in the All-Ireland U20 football final.

Monday

Munster U20 hurling semi-final

7.30pm: Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles - TG4.

Tuesday

Munster minor hurling final

7.30pm: Cork v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – TG4 player and app.

Wednesday

Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals

6.45pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park - TG4.

6.45pm: Offaly v Dublin, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Thursday

Munster minor football championship

7pm: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – (Quarter-final) - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

7pm: Tipperary v Limerick, Mallow – (Phase 1 final).

Friday

Munster minor hurling final

7.30pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise - TG4.

Saturday

Munster senior hurling championship

6pm: Waterford v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles - GAAGO.

All-Ireland U20 football final

1.30pm: Kildare v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni - TG4.

Tailteann Cup – Round 1

4.45pm: Cavan v Laois, Kingspan Breffni - GAAGO.

4.45pm: Limerick v Longford, TUS Gaelic Grounds.

6pm: Down v Waterford, Páirc Esler, Newry.

6.30pm: Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

Joe McDonagh Cup

5.30pm: Kildare v Down, Hawkfield; Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park; Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park.

Christy Ring Cup

4.30pm: Meath v Tyrone, Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

6pm: Sligo v Mayo Markievicz Park.

Nickey Rackard Cup

3pm: Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park; Donegal v Louth, Letterkenny; Wicklow v Roscommon, Aughrim.

Lory Meagher Cup

12pm: Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Sunday

Leinster senior football final

1.45pm: Louth v Dublin, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.



Ulster senior football final

4pm: Armagh v Derry, Clones - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Tailteann Cup – Round 1

1pm: Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen; Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park.

2pm: Offaly v London, Tullamore.

4pm: Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim.

Christy Ring Cup

12pm: London v Derry, Ruislip.

Lory Meagher Cup

12pm: Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.