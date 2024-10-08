Ticket and TV details confirmed for GAA interpro games to trial new football rules

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the ticket prices and TV coverage for the the inter-provincial series on 18-19 October that will showcase the proposed new rule changes for Gaelic football.

Devised by the Football Review Committee (FRC), the rules will be on trial in Croke Park the weekend after next.

On Friday 18 October, Leinster will play Connacht in the first interprovincial semi-final at 6pm, followed by Munster against Ulster in the second semi-final at 8pm.

The two defeated teams play each other at 5.30pm on Saturday 19 October, with the winning semi-finalists meeting at 7.30pm that night.

Friday’s matches are both live on TG4, with the Saturday fixtures broadcast by RTÉ.

Connacht will be coached by Pádraic Joyce, Dessie Dolan will look after the Leinster team, John Cleary manages the Munster selection, and Kieran Donnelly takes charge of Ulster.

Tickets for the games are on sale from usual outlets priced at €15 for adults and €5

for children and provide entry to all four games over the two days. All tickets must be

purchased in advance from either the GAA website or Centra and SuperValu outlets.

Allianz are the series sponsors with the finalised rules to be confirmed this week.

Some of the proposed rule enchancements the FRC are considering were revealed at a press briefing last month: