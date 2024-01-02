Here's the GAA inter-county and club action this week as 2024 season starts up

THE 2024 GAA county season gets up and running this week with the provincial pre-season tournaments in the spotlights, while the All-Ireland club football semi-finals command attention next weekend.
Tonight sees Munster hurling league and O’Byrne Cup action, while there’s big teams set for their seasonal openers tomorrow night with Jack O’Connor’s Kerry side playing, Jim McGuinness returning with Donegal and Mickey Harte starting out a new chapter with Derry.
After a busy midweek programme, the All-Ireland club football semi-finals see junior and intermediate ties on Saturday, before the glamour senior games next Sunday in Thurles and Newry.
TG4 have live coverage of the senior showdowns between Cork’s Castlehaven and Roscommon’s St Brigid’s, along with the rematch between Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes and Derry’s Glen. They are also livestreaming Saturday’s junior and intermediate games.
Here’s the full list of fixtures in store.
Tuesday 2 January
Connacht Hurling League Preliminary Round
- New York v Leitrim, Connacht GAA AirDome, 5pm.
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
- Kerry v Waterford, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm.
O’Byrne Cup Round 1
- Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
Wednesday 3 January
Connacht Hurling League Semi-Final
- Roscommon v Mayo, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.
McGrath Cup
- Clare v Cork, Clarecastle GAA astro pitch, 7pm.
- Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm.
BOI Dr McKenna Cup
- Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 7.30pm.
- Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 7.30pm.
- Monaghan v Antrim, Castleblayney, 7.30pm.
O’Byrne Cup Round 1
- Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm.
- Laois v Offaly, Portarlington, 7.30pm.
Thursday 4 January
Connacht Hurling League Semi-Final
- Galway v New York/Leitrim, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.
Walsh Cup Round 1
- Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.
- Laois v Offaly, Clough-Ballacolla GAA Grounds, 7.30pm.
Friday 5 January
FBD Connacht League Quarter-Final
- Sligo v Roscommon, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.
Saturday 6 January
All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Finals
Intermediate
- Allenwood (Kildare) v St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm – Spórt TG4.
- Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon) v Cill na Martra (Cork), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm – Spórt TG4.
Junior
- Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm – Spórt TG4.
- Arva (Cavan) v Milltown (Kildare), The Downs, Westmeath, 1pm - Spórt TG4.
O’Byrne Cup Quarter-Finals
- Wexford/Wicklow v Carlow/Kildare, 1.30pm.
- Laois/Offaly v Dublin, 1.30pm.
- Longford v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30pm.
- Meath v Louth, Ashbourne, 7pm.
McGrath Cup
- Limerick v Kerry, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm.
BOI Dr McKenna Cup
- Derry v Down, Celtic Park, 6pm.
Connacht Hurling League
- Shield final, 5pm.
- Cup final, 7pm.
Sunday 7 January
Senior
- St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Castlehaven (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm – TG4.
- Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Watty Grahams Glen (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.45pm – TG4.
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League
- Limerick v Cork, Mallow, 2pm.
- Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.
FBD Connacht League Quarter-Final
- Mayo v London, Connacht GAA AirDome, 1pm.
McGrath Cup
- Waterford v Clare, Lemybrien, 2pm.
Walsh Cup
- Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm.
- Losers Dublin/Westmeath v Antrim, 1.30pm.
- Losers Laois/Offaly v Galway, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1.30pm.
BOI Dr McKenna Cup
- Antrim v Fermanagh, Ahoghill, 1pm.
- Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh, 1pm.