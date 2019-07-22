This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It is a ridiculous rule that needs to change - we should go with squad numbers'

There have been issues with naming teams in the run up to All-Ireland SFC clashes this summer.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
45 minutes ago
A general view of yesterday's programme in Croke Park.
Image: Emma Duffy/The42.
A general view of yesterday's programme in Croke Park.
A general view of yesterday's programme in Croke Park.
Image: Emma Duffy/The42.

BOTH THE KERRY and Donegal managers agreed that there are issues around team announcements in Gaelic football after yesterday’s Super 8s draw in Croke Park. 

While the Kerry starting 15 was released to the public on Friday night, the Donegal team wasn’t made available until much closer to throw-in — but three late changes were announced on each side moments before the action got underway at GAA HQ.

In his post-match press conference, Kingdom boss Peter Keane was questioned about not releasing his substitutes on Friday night. He hinted that that was because the Donegal team wouldn’t be named until closer to throw-in.

“I suppose it’s difficult sometimes when you’re… it’s my first year into it, next thing you’re seeing somebody else and they’re only firing out 15,” Keane answered when asked why he didn’t name his subs on Friday night.

“You’re saying, ‘Jaysis, I’m throwing out everything to some fella.’”

The Cahersiveen native outlined the rule that a panel of 26 has to be sent into the GAA at 9am on the Thursday morning before a game, to which there was then a question along the lines of why not release the subs then.

“Can I ask you a question? When did you know the Donegal team?” was Keane’s response to the journalist who asked.

I don’t know, to be quite honest with you…

“That’s the answer.”

Screenshot 2019-07-21 at 21.30.00 Source: Paul Brennan/Twitter.

He stated that it’s an issue for all team managers, and said it’s possible the format of elsewhere, like the Premier League, could be followed; where a squad is released and the starting team is then announced before throw-in.

Declan Bonner was also asked in his post-match media briefing if there should be a  change of policy in terms of team announcements.

The Donegal boss bemoaned the rule around having to name the team on the Thursday morning, as it directly affected the Ulstermen this week with their injury crisis.

“I think you should go with squad numbers,” he said. “We named a squad by late Wednesday evening for Thursday morning and we lost two key players that were in that 26 that couldn’t tog out. We were left with 24 players that we could not change.

“It is a ridiculous rule that needs to change. I think we go with squad numbers.”

He added that he would have no issue with releasing a 26-man panel then.

