Here's the full list of 2022 GAA football and hurling league fixtures

DUBLIN HOSTING ARMAGH in Croke Park, Jack O’Connor returning to Kildare with his Kerry team and All-Ireland champions Tyrone entertaining Monaghan.

Those are some of the highlights for the opening weekend of the 2022 Allianz Football League as the GAA today have finalised their fixtures calendar for next year.

The football action starts on the weekend of 29-30 January, with the hurling action commencing on the weekend of 5-6 February.

All-Ireland hurling kingpins Limerick will start with an away trip to meet Wexford, Henry Shefflin starts out with life for Galway as they meet Offaly and Cork take on Clare, as part of a Saturday Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header involving football and hurling with the two counties in action.

Saturday 29 January

Football League

Division 1

Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, 7pm.

Division 2

Derry v Down, Owenbeg, 5pm.

Division 3

Limerick v Longford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 5pm

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, 7pm.

Division 4

Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm.

Sunday 30 January

Football League

Division 1

Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.45pm.

Mayo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.45pm.

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, Omagh, 1.45pm.

Division 2

Clare v Offaly, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Galway v Meath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Division 3

Louth v Laois, Ardee, 2pm.

Westmeath v Wicklow, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 4

Leitrim v Cavan, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Wexford v Sligo, Wexford Park, 2pm

Saturday 5 February

Football League

Division 1

Kerry v Dublin, Tralee, 7pm

Division 2

Down v Galway, Newry, 5pm.

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm

Division 3

Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2.30pm.

Hurling League

Division 1 Group A

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

Division 1 Group B

Laois v Tipperary, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 2B

Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, Derry 2pm.

Division 3A

Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Division 3B

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm.

