Here's this week's GAA schedule and TV coverage for inter-county, club and colleges

A REPEAT OF the All-Ireland football final in Salthill and the Liam MacCarthy Cup holders entertaining Kilkenny in Ennis.

The 2025 GAA football and hurling leagues commence this weekend with Saturday night’s clash of Galway and Armagh in football live on RTÉ, while Dublin entertain Mayo in Croke Park live on TG4.

Kerry host Donegal in Killarney on Sunday in football, the Clare hurlers welcome Kilkenny to Cusack Park, while the Galway hurlers have home advantage against Tipperary – all three games covered across TG4 platforms.

Saturday night’s all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Derry can be watched on the BBC iPlayer, while there’s Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action livestreamed this week, along with schools games from around the provinces.

And also as part of a hectic week of action, All-Ireland champions Kerry play Armagh in Tralee in the opening round of the ladies football league on Saturday, a game live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

*****

Tuesday 21 January

Sigerson Cup Round 3

UL v University of Galway, UL Grounds, 7pm.

MTU Cork v MTU Kerry, MTU Cork, Bishopstown, 7pm - HEC YouTube.

Leinster Senior A Football (Br. Bosco Cup) semi-final

Ardscoil na Trionoide (Athy) v Moate CS, Kinnegad, 12pm.

*****

Wednesday 22 January

Sigerson Cup Round 3

DCU v ATU Sligo, DCU Sportsground, 7pm.

Maynooth University v St Mary’s Belfast, Maynooth, 7pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2

UCC v University of Galway, Mardyke, 5.30pm.

SETU Waterford v MIC Limerick, SETU Arena, Waterford, 7pm - HEC YouTube.

University of Limerick v ATU Galway, UL Grounds, 7.30pm.

Munster Dr Harty Cup (Senior A Hurling) semi-finals:

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG v St Flannan’s Ennis, Ballyagran, 1.30pm - Clubber.

Thurles CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Castlelyons, 1.30pm - Clubber.

Leinster Corn Uí Dhuill (Senior A Hurling) semi-finals:

Kilkenny CBS v Dublin South, Rathdowney, 1.30pm.

St Kieran’s College Kilkenny v Good Counsel College New Ross, Tullogher, 1.30pm.

*****

Thursday 23 January

Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2

UCD v MTU Cork, Belfield, 8pm.

DCU v Maynooth University, DCU Sportsgroudn, 8pm.

*****

Saturday 25 January

GAA Allianz Football League

Division 1

Galway v Armagh, Pearse Stadium, 5.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Tyrone v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm - BBC iPlayer.

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 2

Cork v Meath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6pm.

Division 3

Leitrim v Laois, Ballinamore, 2.30pm.

Kildare v Fermanagh, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm.

Division 4

Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.

Wexford v London, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm.

GAA Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

Division 1B

Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Dublin v Antrim, Croke Park, 5.15pm.

Division 2

Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 2pm.

Meath v Donegal, Trim, 2pm.

Tyrone v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4pm.

Division 3

Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.

Division 4

Louth v Fermanagh, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.

Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Lancashire v Leitrim, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm - TG4.



Dublin v Mayo, Parnell Park, 2pm.

AIB All-Ireland junior club football final

An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Caoin Muff (Donegal), Croke Park, 3.10pm - TG4.

Munster Corn Uí Mhuiri (Senior A Football) semi-finals:

Mercy Mounthawk (Tralee) v Hamilton High School (Bandon), Venue TBC, 12pm.

Iver Scéine (Kenmare) v St Brendan’s (Killarney), Venue TBC, 2.30pm.

Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final

Abbey VS (Donegal Town) v Southwest Donegal, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 26 January

GAA Allianz Football League

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm - TG4.

Division 2

Westmeath v Louth, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Roscommon v Down, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.

Division 3

Antrim v Clare, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.

Offaly v Sligo, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4

Longford v Limerick, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Wicklow v Waterford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

GAA Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm - TG4 (Player Live and TV Deferred).

Galway v Tipperary, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 3

Sligo v Wicklow, ATU Sligo Knocknarea Arena, 1pm.

London v Roscommon, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1

Tyrone v Meath, Newtownstewart, 2pm - TG4.



Kildare v Waterford, Hawkfield, 2pm.

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football final

Ballinderry (Derry) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo), Croke Park, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final