Here's this week's GAA schedule and TV coverage for inter-county, club and colleges

A REPEAT OF the All-Ireland football final in Salthill and the Liam MacCarthy Cup holders entertaining Kilkenny in Ennis.
The 2025 GAA football and hurling leagues commence this weekend with Saturday night’s clash of Galway and Armagh in football live on RTÉ, while Dublin entertain Mayo in Croke Park live on TG4.
Kerry host Donegal in Killarney on Sunday in football, the Clare hurlers welcome Kilkenny to Cusack Park, while the Galway hurlers have home advantage against Tipperary – all three games covered across TG4 platforms.
Saturday night’s all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Derry can be watched on the BBC iPlayer, while there’s Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action livestreamed this week, along with schools games from around the provinces.
And also as part of a hectic week of action, All-Ireland champions Kerry play Armagh in Tralee in the opening round of the ladies football league on Saturday, a game live on TG4.
Kerry players celebrating last August's victory in Croke Park. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Tuesday 21 January
Sigerson Cup Round 3
UL v University of Galway, UL Grounds, 7pm.
MTU Cork v MTU Kerry, MTU Cork, Bishopstown, 7pm - HEC YouTube.
Leinster Senior A Football (Br. Bosco Cup) semi-final
Ardscoil na Trionoide (Athy) v Moate CS, Kinnegad, 12pm.
*****
Wednesday 22 January
Sigerson Cup Round 3
DCU v ATU Sligo, DCU Sportsground, 7pm.
Maynooth University v St Mary’s Belfast, Maynooth, 7pm.
Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2
UCC v University of Galway, Mardyke, 5.30pm.
SETU Waterford v MIC Limerick, SETU Arena, Waterford, 7pm - HEC YouTube.
University of Limerick v ATU Galway, UL Grounds, 7.30pm.
Munster Dr Harty Cup (Senior A Hurling) semi-finals:
Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG v St Flannan’s Ennis, Ballyagran, 1.30pm - Clubber.
Thurles CBS v De La Salle Waterford, Castlelyons, 1.30pm - Clubber.
Leinster Corn Uí Dhuill (Senior A Hurling) semi-finals:
Kilkenny CBS v Dublin South, Rathdowney, 1.30pm.
St Kieran’s College Kilkenny v Good Counsel College New Ross, Tullogher, 1.30pm.
*****
Thursday 23 January
Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2
UCD v MTU Cork, Belfield, 8pm.
DCU v Maynooth University, DCU Sportsgroudn, 8pm.
*****
Saturday 25 January
GAA Allianz Football League
Division 1
Galway v Armagh, Pearse Stadium, 5.15pm - RTÉ 2.
Tyrone v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 6pm - BBC iPlayer.
Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.
Dublin face Mayo in Croke Park on Saturday. Evan Treacy / INPHO
Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Cork v Meath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.
Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6pm.
Division 3
Leitrim v Laois, Ballinamore, 2.30pm.
Kildare v Fermanagh, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm.
Division 4
Carlow v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm.
Wexford v London, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm.
GAA Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.
Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan. James Lawlor / INPHO
James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B
Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
Dublin v Antrim, Croke Park, 5.15pm.
Division 2
Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 2pm.
Meath v Donegal, Trim, 2pm.
Tyrone v Derry, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4pm.
Division 3
Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1pm.
Division 4
Louth v Fermanagh, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm.
Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
Lancashire v Leitrim, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1
Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm - TG4.
Dublin v Mayo, Parnell Park, 2pm.
AIB All-Ireland junior club football final
An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Caoin Muff (Donegal), Croke Park, 3.10pm - TG4.
Munster Corn Uí Mhuiri (Senior A Football) semi-finals:
Mercy Mounthawk (Tralee) v Hamilton High School (Bandon), Venue TBC, 12pm.
Iver Scéine (Kenmare) v St Brendan’s (Killarney), Venue TBC, 2.30pm.
Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final
Abbey VS (Donegal Town) v Southwest Donegal, Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 2pm.
*****
Sunday 26 January
GAA Allianz Football League
Division 1
Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm - TG4.
Donegal boss Jim McGuinness. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Westmeath v Louth, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
Roscommon v Down, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2pm.
Division 3
Antrim v Clare, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.
Offaly v Sligo, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Division 4
Longford v Limerick, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
Wicklow v Waterford, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
GAA Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A
Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm - TG4 (Player Live and TV Deferred).
Galway v Tipperary, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.45pm - TG4.
Division 3
Sligo v Wicklow, ATU Sligo Knocknarea Arena, 1pm.
London v Roscommon, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1
Tyrone v Meath, Newtownstewart, 2pm - TG4.
Kildare v Waterford, Hawkfield, 2pm.
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football final
Ballinderry (Derry) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo), Croke Park, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Ulster MacRory Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final
St Patrick’s (Armagh) v St Patrick’s (Maghera), Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.
