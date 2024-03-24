Advertisement
Derry and Dublin will meet in the Division 1 football final. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Fixture List

Here are the days, times and venues for next weekend's Football and Hurling League finals

Derry and Dublin will meet in the Division 1 football final in Croke Park next Sunday.
10 minutes ago

DERRY AND DUBLIN will meet in Croke Park next Sunday, 31 March, in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 final.

The GAA confirmed fixture details for the league finals this afternoon, with the top-flight decider headlining a double bill of football double-headers in HQ on the bank holiday weekend.

The Division 4 final between Laois and Leitrim is scheduled for 5pm on Saturday before Down and Westmeath meet in the Division 3 final at 7pm.

On Easter Sunday, the Division 2 final between Armagh and Donegal will throw in at 1.45pm before Derry and Dublin go head-to-head at 4pm.

Details for the Allianz National Hurling League finals were also released, with the exception of the Division 1 final, which will be confirmed on Monday.

Allianz Football League finals

  • Division 1: Derry v Dublin, Croke Park, Sunday 4pm (TG4)
  • Division 2: Armagh v Donegal, Croke Park, Sunday 1.45pm (TG4)
  • Division 3: Down v Westmeath, Croke Park, Saturday 7pm (TG4)
  • Division 4: Laois v Leitrim, Croke Park, Saturday 5pm (TG4)

Allianz Hurling League finals

  • Division 1: TBC
  • Division 2A: Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, Sunday 3pm
  • Division 2B: Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, Saturday 5.30pm
  • Division 3A: Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Sunday 2pm
  • Division 3B: Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, Sunday 2pm

