Here are the days, times and venues for next weekend's Football and Hurling League finals

DERRY AND DUBLIN will meet in Croke Park next Sunday, 31 March, in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 final.

The GAA confirmed fixture details for the league finals this afternoon, with the top-flight decider headlining a double bill of football double-headers in HQ on the bank holiday weekend.

The Division 4 final between Laois and Leitrim is scheduled for 5pm on Saturday before Down and Westmeath meet in the Division 3 final at 7pm.

On Easter Sunday, the Division 2 final between Armagh and Donegal will throw in at 1.45pm before Derry and Dublin go head-to-head at 4pm.

Details for the Allianz National Hurling League finals were also released, with the exception of the Division 1 final, which will be confirmed on Monday.

Allianz Football League finals

Allianz Hurling League finals