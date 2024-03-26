GAA announces Football League final referees

CORK REFEREE CONOR Lane has been appointed to take charge of his first Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Banteer-Lyre clubman has officiated three All-Ireland SFC finals and two All-Ireland Club finals but the meeting of Derry and Dublin will be his first League showpiece.

Earlier on Sunday, Down’s Paul Faloon will referee the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Donegal in the Division 2 decider.

On Saturday evening, Dublin official Barry Tiernan will be the man in the middle for the Division 3 final between Down and Westmeath. Thomas Murphy of Galway will take the reins for Laois v Leitrim in the Division 4 final.

The Division 2A Hurling final, meanwhile, between Carlow and Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon will be marshalled by Dublin’s Thomas Gleeson.

Saturday, March 30

Division 3 final

Down v Westmeath, Croke Park, 7.15pm, TG4

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Division 4 final

Laois v Leitrim, Croke Park, 5pm, TG4

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)

Sunday, March 31

Division 1 final

Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 4pm, TG4

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Division 2 final

Armagh v Donegal, Croke Park, 1.45pm, TG4

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)