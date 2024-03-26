GAA announces Football League final referees

CORK REFEREE CONOR Lane has been appointed to take charge of his first Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park on Sunday.
The Banteer-Lyre clubman has officiated three All-Ireland SFC finals and two All-Ireland Club finals but the meeting of Derry and Dublin will be his first League showpiece.
Earlier on Sunday, Down’s Paul Faloon will referee the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Donegal in the Division 2 decider.
On Saturday evening, Dublin official Barry Tiernan will be the man in the middle for the Division 3 final between Down and Westmeath. Thomas Murphy of Galway will take the reins for Laois v Leitrim in the Division 4 final.
The Division 2A Hurling final, meanwhile, between Carlow and Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon will be marshalled by Dublin’s Thomas Gleeson.
Saturday, March 30
Division 3 final
Down v Westmeath, Croke Park, 7.15pm, TG4
Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)
Division 4 final
Laois v Leitrim, Croke Park, 5pm, TG4
Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)
Sunday, March 31
Division 1 final
Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 4pm, TG4
Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)
Division 2 final
Armagh v Donegal, Croke Park, 1.45pm, TG4
Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)