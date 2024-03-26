Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tom Maher/INPHO
Man in the Middle

GAA announces Football League final referees

Derry and Dublin meet in the Division 1 League final at Croke Park on Sunday.
0
698
1 hour ago

CORK REFEREE CONOR Lane has been appointed to take charge of his first Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Banteer-Lyre clubman has officiated three All-Ireland SFC finals and two All-Ireland Club finals but the meeting of Derry and Dublin will be his first League showpiece.

Earlier on Sunday, Down’s Paul Faloon will referee the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Donegal in the Division 2 decider.

On Saturday evening, Dublin official Barry Tiernan will be the man in the middle for the Division 3 final between Down and Westmeath. Thomas Murphy of Galway will take the reins for Laois v Leitrim in the Division 4 final.

The Division 2A Hurling final, meanwhile, between Carlow and Laois at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon will be marshalled by Dublin’s Thomas Gleeson.

Saturday, March 30

Division 3 final

Down v Westmeath, Croke Park, 7.15pm, TG4

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Division 4 final

Laois v Leitrim, Croke Park, 5pm, TG4

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)

Sunday, March 31

Division 1 final

Dublin v Derry, Croke Park, 4pm, TG4

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Division 2 final

Armagh v Donegal, Croke Park, 1.45pm, TG4

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Author
Stephen Barry
stephen@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     