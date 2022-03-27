Croke Park and Semple Stadium to host next weekend's GAA league finals

CROKE PARK AND Semple Stadium will host next weekend’s GAA league finals.

Croke Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The fixtures were confirmed by the GAA this evening after the final round of action in the football league, while the hurling semi-final ties took place over the weekend in the various decisions.

Cork will play Waterford in the Division 1 hurling showpiece in Thurles next Saturday night, while there’ll be four football deciders in Croke Park, the highlight seeing Kerry play Mayo in Croke Park next Sunday afternoon.

Semple Stadium. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Here are the full fixture details:

Saturday 2 April

Division 1 HL final

Cork v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.15pm.

Division 2A HL final

Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.45pm.

Division 3 FL final

Louth v Limerick, Croke Park, 4.45pm.

Division 4 FL final

Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm.

Sunday 3 April

Division 1 FL final

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm.

Division 2 FL final

Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm.

Weekend 2/3 April

Division 2B HL final

Derry v Sligo, Venue TBC.

Division 3A HL final

Tyrone v Armagh, Venue TBC.

Division 3B HL final