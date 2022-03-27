Membership : Access or Sign Up
Croke Park and Semple Stadium to host next weekend's GAA league finals

The hurling decider will be held in Thurles, the football finals were all in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 7:16 PM
22 minutes ago 1,275 Views 0 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CROKE PARK AND Semple Stadium will host next weekend’s GAA league finals.

The fixtures were confirmed by the GAA this evening after the final round of action in the football league, while the hurling semi-final ties took place over the weekend in the various decisions.

Cork will play Waterford in the Division 1 hurling showpiece in Thurles next Saturday night, while there’ll be four football deciders in Croke Park, the highlight seeing Kerry play Mayo in Croke Park next Sunday afternoon.

a-view-of-semple-stadium-ahead-of-the-game Semple Stadium. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Here are the full fixture details:

Saturday 2 April

Division 1 HL final

  • Cork v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.15pm.

Division 2A HL final

  • Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.45pm.

Division 3 FL final

  • Louth v Limerick, Croke Park, 4.45pm.

Division 4 FL final

  • Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm.

Sunday 3 April

Division 1 FL final

  • Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm.

Division 2 FL final

  • Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm.

Weekend 2/3 April

Division 2B HL final

  • Derry v Sligo, Venue TBC.

Division 3A HL final

  • Tyrone v Armagh, Venue TBC.

Division 3B HL final

  • Fermanagh v Longford, Venue TBC.

