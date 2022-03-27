Croke Park and Semple Stadium to host next weekend's GAA league finals

CROKE PARK AND Semple Stadium will host next weekend’s GAA league finals.
The fixtures were confirmed by the GAA this evening after the final round of action in the football league, while the hurling semi-final ties took place over the weekend in the various decisions.
Cork will play Waterford in the Division 1 hurling showpiece in Thurles next Saturday night, while there’ll be four football deciders in Croke Park, the highlight seeing Kerry play Mayo in Croke Park next Sunday afternoon.
Here are the full fixture details:
Saturday 2 April
Division 1 HL final
- Cork v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.15pm.
Division 2A HL final
- Down v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.45pm.
Division 3 FL final
- Louth v Limerick, Croke Park, 4.45pm.
Division 4 FL final
- Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Sunday 3 April
Division 1 FL final
- Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm.
Division 2 FL final
- Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm.
Weekend 2/3 April
Division 2B HL final
- Derry v Sligo, Venue TBC.
Division 3A HL final
- Tyrone v Armagh, Venue TBC.
Division 3B HL final
- Fermanagh v Longford, Venue TBC.
COMMENTS