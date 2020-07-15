This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA streaming platform to broadcast League of Ireland matches

GAA Go will host restarted domestic soccer games from the end of the month.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 4:54 PM
52 minutes ago 2,672 Views 10 Comments
Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers with Dundalk's Chris Shields.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

GAA GO, A streaming platform co-owned by RTÉ and the GAA used to show GAA games overseas, will be used to broadcast live League of Ireland matches for the rest of the season.

The platform is being used as part of an agreement struck between the FAI and RTÉ, and The42 understands there is no GAA involvement beyond facilitating the use of the service.

While the League of Ireland package will be offered on the platform, it’s understood it won’t be separately branded as LOI Go.

As reported earlier today by the Irish Independent, a season pass for domestic viewers will cost €55, while it will cost €69 for international viewers. The pass will give viewers access to all of the games being streamed live. 

The package will include all league games bar six fixtures whose rights are owned by eir Sport. 

It is planned that clubs’ season ticket owners will be given free access to the streaming service, although there is not yet an agreement as to whether the FAI or the clubs will cover that cost. That fact is up for discussion in a meeting between the clubs and the FAI slated for Friday. 

After a fraught and drawn-out process, the Premier Division season will restart from Friday, 31 July. 

After five rounds of matches in March, the coronavirus pandemic meant the season was postponed, however it is now set to get back underway at the end of the month.

Derry City’s clash with Sligo Rovers kicks off the resumption at 5.45pm on 31 July, by Dundalk vs Saint Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park, the latter of which will be live on RTÉ television.

Shelburne host Waterford at 2pm the following day, while league leaders Shamrock Rovers play Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium at 5pm. Bohemians travel to Cork City for a 5pm kick-off on Sunday, 2 August. 

