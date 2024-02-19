6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

THERE’S A DOUBLE bill of GAA league action next weekend with both football and hurling fixtures in store.
Six games get the live broadcast treatment. On Saturday the RTÉ cameras are in Omagh for Tyrone against Omagh, while TG4 are in Croke Park for a Dublin-Kerry football showdown.
On Sunday, TG4 have hurling from Wexford where the home team play Clare, and Cork where the hosts entertain Waterford. Galway against Derry is their football fixture of choice, while BBC have Armagh against Donegal.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday 24 February
GAA Football League
Division 1
- Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5.15pm – RTÉ 2.
- Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.
Division 3
- Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
Division 4
- Wexford v Waterford, Chadwicks, Wexford Park, 5pm.
GAA Hurling League
Division 1B
- Tipperary v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm.
- Dublin v Limerick, Croke Park, 5.15pm.
Division 2A
- Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.
Division 2B
- Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3pm.
Division 3B
- Leitrim v Lancashire, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm.
- Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.
Camogie League
Division 1A
- Kilkenny v Clare, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Tipperary v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Waterford v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Division 1B
- Down v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.
- Kerry v Limerick, Ballyheigue, 2pm.
- Wexford v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Sunday 25 February
GAA Football League
Division 1
- Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm.
- Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm – TG4.
Division 2
- Meath v Kildare, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
- Louth v Cavan, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.
- Fermanagh v Cork, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 2pm.
- Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3pm – BBC iPlayer.
Division 3
- Clare v Wicklow, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.
- Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
- Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
Division 4
- Longford v London, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
- Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.
- Tipperary v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.
GAA Hurling League
Division 1A
- Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.
- Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm – TG4 app (TV deferred 5.35pm).
- Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm – TG4.
Division 1B
- Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.
Division 2A
- Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
- Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 2pm.
Division 2B
- Derry v London, Owenbeg, 1pm.
- Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
Division 3A
- Louth v Sligo, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 1pm.
- Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 2pm.
- Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 2pm.