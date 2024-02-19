6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

THERE’S A DOUBLE bill of GAA league action next weekend with both football and hurling fixtures in store.

Six games get the live broadcast treatment. On Saturday the RTÉ cameras are in Omagh for Tyrone against Omagh, while TG4 are in Croke Park for a Dublin-Kerry football showdown.

On Sunday, TG4 have hurling from Wexford where the home team play Clare, and Cork where the hosts entertain Waterford. Galway against Derry is their football fixture of choice, while BBC have Armagh against Donegal.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 24 February

GAA Football League

Division 1

Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 3

Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4

Wexford v Waterford, Chadwicks, Wexford Park, 5pm.

Advertisement

GAA Hurling League

Division 1B

Tipperary v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm.

Dublin v Limerick, Croke Park, 5.15pm.

Division 2A

Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 2B

Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3pm.

Division 3B

Leitrim v Lancashire, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm.

Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Camogie League

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Clare, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Tipperary v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Waterford v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B

Down v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Kerry v Limerick, Ballyheigue, 2pm.

Wexford v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Sunday 25 February

GAA Football League

Division 1

Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm.

Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm – TG4.

Division 2

Meath v Kildare, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.

Louth v Cavan, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Cork, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 2pm.

Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3pm – BBC iPlayer.

Division 3

Clare v Wicklow, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.

Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division 4

Longford v London, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Tipperary v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.

Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm – TG4 app (TV deferred 5.35pm).

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm – TG4.

Division 1B

Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.

Division 2A

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 2B

Derry v London, Owenbeg, 1pm.

Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 3A