Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kerry's Paudie Clifford and Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Dates For Diary

6 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
0
1.0k
1 hour ago

THERE’S A DOUBLE bill of GAA league action next weekend with both football and hurling fixtures in store.

Six games get the live broadcast treatment. On Saturday the RTÉ cameras are in Omagh for Tyrone against Omagh, while TG4 are in Croke Park for a Dublin-Kerry football showdown.

On Sunday, TG4 have hurling from Wexford where the home team play Clare, and Cork where the hosts entertain Waterford. Galway against Derry is their football fixture of choice, while BBC have Armagh against Donegal.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 24 February

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Tyrone v Mayo, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5.15pm – RTÉ 2.
  • Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.30pm - TG4.

Division 3

  • Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Wexford v Waterford, Chadwicks, Wexford Park, 5pm.

GAA Hurling League

Division 1B

  • Tipperary v Westmeath, FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm.
  • Dublin v Limerick, Croke Park, 5.15pm.

Division 2A

  • Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 2B

  • Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3pm.

Division 3B

  • Leitrim v Lancashire, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1pm.
  • Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Camogie League

Division 1A

  • Kilkenny v Clare, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Down v Antrim, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Kerry v Limerick, Ballyheigue, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Dublin, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Sunday 25 February

GAA Football League

Division 1

  • Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm.
  • Galway v Derry, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm – TG4.

Division 2

  • Meath v Kildare, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm.
  • Louth v Cavan, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Cork, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney, 2pm.
  • Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3pm – BBC iPlayer.

Division 3

  • Clare v Wicklow, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm.
  • Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Longford v London, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
  • Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.

GAA Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm.
  • Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm – TG4 app (TV deferred 5.35pm).
  • Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm – TG4.

Division 1B

  • Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1pm.

Division 2A

  • Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
  • Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 2B

  • Derry v London, Owenbeg, 1pm.
  • Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 3A

  • Louth v Sligo, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 1pm.
  • Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Cavan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 2pm.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     