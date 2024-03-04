Advertisement
Limerick and Tipperary face off on Saturday. James Crombie/INPHO
Tune in

4 games live on TV: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

Dates for the diary here.
1 hour ago

NEXT WEEKEND’S HURLING league schedule sees four games live on TV.

The RTÉ cameras are in Cork on Saturday night for the meeting of All-Ireland champions Limerick against Tipperary, a fixture that is switched in venue from the Gaelic Grounds.

On Sunday afternoon, the TG4 cameras are live from Ennis as Clare play Kilkenny, and later Walsh Park for the clash of Waterford and Wexford.

The deferred televised game on TG4 is Offaly against Cork from Tullamore, a game live earlier on Sunday on the TG4 app.

There are a full set of hurling fixtures across the league, while there are also camogie league games in Divisions 1A and 1B.

Here’s what’s in store.

Saturday 9 March

GAA Hurling League

Division 1 Group B

  • Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.30pm.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm – RTÉ 2.

Division 2A

  • Kildare v Kerry, Manguard Park, 2pm.

Division 3A

  • Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm.

Division 3B

  • Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm.
  • Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.

Camogie League

Division 1A

  • Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 12pm.
  • Waterford v Clare, Venue TBC, 2PM.
  • Galway v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm

Division 1B

  • Down v Wexford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 10 March

GAA Hurling League

Division 1 Group A

  • Cork v Offaly, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.15pm – TG4 app (TV deferred 5.35pm).
  • Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.3opm - TG4.
  • Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 3.30pm – TG4.

Division 1 Group B

  • Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm.

Division 2A

  • Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.
  • Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm. 

Division 2B 

  • London v Tyrone, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Wicklow v Derry, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm.

Division 3A

  • Sligo v Monaghan, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Louth, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.
