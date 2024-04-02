Meath victorious in Leinster opener, Laois and Wicklow reach knockout stages

Results

Leinster U20 Football Championship Round 2

Group 1…

Longford 2-12 Louth 3-14

Offaly 0-8 Kildare 1-4

Group 2…

Wexford 0-9 Laois 1-9

Carlow 0-7 Wicklow 3-11

Group 3…

Meath 0-18 Westmeath 2-5

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 1

Clare 1-11 Waterford 0-13

Tipperary 2-13 Limerick 0-10

LOUTH, OFFALY, LAOIS, Wicklow and Meath all claimed victories in the Leinster U20 football championship tonight as the Round 2 fixtures took place.

Louth are top of Group 1 after their second successive success, defeating Longford by five points tonight away from home in Clonguish and scoring 3-14 in the process. That followed up last week’s win over Offaly in Darver.

The Faithful picked up their first win as they held off Kildare by a point at the Faithful Fields tonight.

Full Time in the Faithful Fields. Massive win. Fully deserved well done lads. Very impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/gKEPfUYMWY — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) April 2, 2024

In tonight’s Group 2 games, both Laois and Wicklow booked their places in the knockout stages by clinching their second successive victories. Laois defeated Wexford by three points in Enniscorthy, while Wicklow were far too strong for Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park, winning by 13 points. Both Wexford and Carlow are now pointless after two games.

And in Group 3, there was a victory for Meath in their opening tie as they put 0-18 on the board against Westmeath in Ashbourne. Dublin are the other side in this three-team group, they defeated Westmeath in Kinnegad last week. Tonight’s result ensuring Dublin and Meath will advance to the knockout stages, a week before the pair meet in the last round.

Full time in Ashbourne and tonight’s win sees us progress to the knockout stages.@BectiveStud #MeathGAA #BectiveStud pic.twitter.com/esNBquhWQZ — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) April 2, 2024

Elsehwere there were victories for Clare and Tipperary on the opening night of the Munster minor football championship, in their respective Phase 1 games.

Clare won in dramatic fashion on home soil in Quilty against Waterford, with Conor Burke’s late goal proving the difference as they claimed a 1-11 to 0-13 triumph.

Tipperary were in control at Fethard Town Park as they defeated Limerick 2-13 to 0-10. Dylan Cotter’s first-half goal helped Tipperary go ahead 1-5 to 0-7 at the break, while they pushed clear after the break with Cotter raising his second green flag to help seal a nine-point success.

Next week’s games see Waterford host Tipperary in Lemybrien, while Limerick will face Clare in Ballyagran.