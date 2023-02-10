GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association issue update on integration timeline

The Mary McAleese-led committee overseeing the integration of the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association under one umbrella organisation has issued an update on its work.

The Steering Group on Integration (SGI), announced last September, has already begun a “comprehensive listening process” with “a special emphasis on research and member engagement for 2023”.

That process will continue “over the remainder of [the] year”, including meetings in the coming months with members of clubs operating on a ‘One Club’ model, other clubs, players’ representatives, county boards, and other interested parties.

A survey will be conducted later in the year across members of all three organisations on the “opportunities and challenges that full integration between the three bodies will present”.

Those findings will “help to inform the future work of the SGI and the timescale of the project”.

The SGI includes the presidents (Hilda Breslin, Larry McCarthy, and Mícheál Naughton) and the directors general (Sinéad McNulty, Tom Ryan, and Helen O’Rourke) of the three associations, with McAleese as chair and Mark Dorman the project manager.

