Here are the 11 senior championship games live on TV and GAA GO this week

ELEVEN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games are on the agenda next weekend, including the first chance this summer to see the reigning All-Ireland football and hurling champions.

Limerick’s Liam MacCarthy Cup defence gets under way on Saturday night as they take on Cork in Thurles, in a game live on Sky Sports.

Dublin’s opening tie is on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the south-easth as they face Wexford, a match you can follow on GAA GO.

The Limerick-Cork tie is part of a Saturday hurling-triple header on Sky Sports while RTÉ have the Sunday Game live action from Dr Hyde Park and the Gaelic Grounds.

Sky Sports are showing three hurling games live on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

BBC Northern Ireland are showing both Ulster senior football ties this weekend while all four Leinster quarter-finals are on GAA GO on Sunday.

There’s also an All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final live on TG4 on Friday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

7.30pm: Limerick v Galway – TG4 – All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.

Saturday

2pm: Dublin v Galway – Sky Sports Arena – Leinster SHC.

3.30pm: Monaghan v Fermanagh – BBC NI – Ulster SFC.

4.30pm: Kilkenny v Wexford – Sky Sports Arena – Leinster SHC.

7pm: Limerick v Cork – Sky Sports Arena – Munster SHC.

Sunday

1.15pm: Roscommon v Galway – RTÉ 2 – Connacht SFC.

1.30pm: Laois v Westmeath – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

3pm: Meath v Longford – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

3.30pm: Armagh v Antrim - BBC NI – Ulster SFC.

3.30pm: Wexford v Dublin – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

3.45pm: Clare v Tipperary – RTÉ 2 – Munster SHC.

4.30pm: Kildare v Offaly – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

