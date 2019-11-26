This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA unveil 2020 Master Fixture schedule with a number of changes to calendar

Dates for the new Tier 2 football championship have been confirmed.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,715 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4906796

THE GAA’s MASTER Fixture schedule for 2020 has been confirmed after it was approved by Central Council over the weekend. 

ronan-maher-with-colin-fennelly Tipperary's Ronan Maher competes for a high ball with Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It includes a number of changes to the calendar for the coming season, a number of which were already flagged by the GAA:

  • Allianz Hurling League – New structure in Divisions 1A and 1B
  • Club semi-finals and finals for the 2019/2020 season will take place in January
  • All-Ireland U20 football championship takes place in February/March
  • The Leinster SFC final will be played on a Saturday evening – this is part of a new rota agreed between Leinster and Munster for their provincial football finals (in 2021, the Munster final will be played on a Saturday)
  • Pairings for phases two and three of the Super 8s will be based on the outcome of phase one (winners v winners/losers v losers)
  • All Ireland club semi-finals for the 2020/2021 season will be played in December and the finals in January 2021
  • There will be a 5-week club window between end of Allianz Leagues and commencement of the championships

The dates for the All-Ireland SFC Tier 2 competition were also confirmed: 

  • Round 1 – Saturday 20 June
  • Quarter-finals – Saturday 27 June
  • Semi-finals – Sunday 5 July (Croke Park)
  • Final – weekend of 18/19 July (Croke Park)

And finally, ‘Winner on the Day’ competition regulations will be extended to the following games for 2020:

  • All games in Tier 2 football championship (exception: final which would have a winner on the day in a replay only)
  • Ring and Rackard Cup semi-finals & relegation play-offs
  • Replays of Ring, Rackard and Meagher finals
  • Replays of All Ireland club championship semi-finals and finals
  • Replays of U17 & U20 football and hurling finals
  • Replays of SHC quarter- and semi-finals
  • Replays of All Ireland SFC semi-finals

You can view the GAA’s full  Master Fixture schedule here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie