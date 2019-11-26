GAA unveil 2020 Master Fixture schedule with a number of changes to calendar

THE GAA’s MASTER Fixture schedule for 2020 has been confirmed after it was approved by Central Council over the weekend.
It includes a number of changes to the calendar for the coming season, a number of which were already flagged by the GAA:
- Allianz Hurling League – New structure in Divisions 1A and 1B
- Club semi-finals and finals for the 2019/2020 season will take place in January
- All-Ireland U20 football championship takes place in February/March
- The Leinster SFC final will be played on a Saturday evening – this is part of a new rota agreed between Leinster and Munster for their provincial football finals (in 2021, the Munster final will be played on a Saturday)
- Pairings for phases two and three of the Super 8s will be based on the outcome of phase one (winners v winners/losers v losers)
- All Ireland club semi-finals for the 2020/2021 season will be played in December and the finals in January 2021
- There will be a 5-week club window between end of Allianz Leagues and commencement of the championships
The dates for the All-Ireland SFC Tier 2 competition were also confirmed:
- Round 1 – Saturday 20 June
- Quarter-finals – Saturday 27 June
- Semi-finals – Sunday 5 July (Croke Park)
- Final – weekend of 18/19 July (Croke Park)
And finally, ‘Winner on the Day’ competition regulations will be extended to the following games for 2020:
- All games in Tier 2 football championship (exception: final which would have a winner on the day in a replay only)
- Ring and Rackard Cup semi-finals & relegation play-offs
- Replays of Ring, Rackard and Meagher finals
- Replays of All Ireland club championship semi-finals and finals
- Replays of U17 & U20 football and hurling finals
- Replays of SHC quarter- and semi-finals
- Replays of All Ireland SFC semi-finals
You can view the GAA’s full Master Fixture schedule here.
