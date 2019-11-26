GAA unveil 2020 Master Fixture schedule with a number of changes to calendar

THE GAA’s MASTER Fixture schedule for 2020 has been confirmed after it was approved by Central Council over the weekend.

Tipperary's Ronan Maher competes for a high ball with Colin Fennelly of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It includes a number of changes to the calendar for the coming season, a number of which were already flagged by the GAA:

Allianz Hurling League – New structure in Divisions 1A and 1B

Club semi-finals and finals for the 2019/2020 season will take place in January

All-Ireland U20 football championship takes place in February/March

The Leinster SFC final will be played on a Saturday evening – this is part of a new rota agreed between Leinster and Munster for their provincial football finals (in 2021, the Munster final will be played on a Saturday)

Pairings for phases two and three of the Super 8s will be based on the outcome of phase one (winners v winners/losers v losers)

All Ireland club semi-finals for the 2020/2021 season will be played in December and the finals in January 2021

There will be a 5-week club window between end of Allianz Leagues and commencement of the championships

The dates for the All-Ireland SFC Tier 2 competition were also confirmed:

Round 1 – Saturday 20 June

Quarter-finals – Saturday 27 June

Semi-finals – Sunday 5 July (Croke Park)

Final – weekend of 18/19 July (Croke Park)

And finally, ‘Winner on the Day’ competition regulations will be extended to the following games for 2020:

All games in Tier 2 football championship (exception: final which would have a winner on the day in a replay only)

Ring and Rackard Cup semi-finals & relegation play-offs

Replays of Ring, Rackard and Meagher finals

Replays of All Ireland club championship semi-finals and finals

Replays of U17 & U20 football and hurling finals

Replays of SHC quarter- and semi-finals

Replays of All Ireland SFC semi-finals

You can view the GAA’s full Master Fixture schedule here.

