7 GAA matches live on TV next weekend as Allianz football league begins

SEVEN MATCHES ARE set for live coverage this weekend as the 2023 Allianz Football League commences.

The Round 1 clashes begin on Saturday with TG4 screening the Division 2 meeting of Dublin against Kildare, BBC iPlayer have the Division 1 match between Monaghan and Armagh, while RTÉ 2 are showing Mayo against Galway in Division 1.

On Sunday, TG4 have live coverage of Donegal against Kerry from Ballybofey, while on the TG4 app, fans can watch Roscommon against Tyrone or Cork against Meath, with deferred TV coverage of both games.

Saturday

12.15pm: Mayo v Kerry – Ladies football Division 1 – TG4

5pm: Dublin v Kildare – Division 2 – TG4

6.30pm: Monaghan v Armagh – Division 1 – BBC iPlayer & GAAGO.

7.30pm: Mayo v Galway – Division 2 – RTÉ 2

Sunday

1.30pm: Roscommon v Tyrone – Division 1 – TG4 App & Deferred TV Coverage.

1.30pm: Cork v Meath – Division 2 - TG4 App & Deferred TV Coverage.

2pm: Donegal v Kerry – Division 1 – TG4

Advertisement