The weather warning comes into effect tomorrow. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Unplayable Conditions

Championship games postponed in Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford due to weather warning

A status orange weather warning for rainfall has been issued across Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow.
9.16pm, 28 Sep 2024
GAA COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP games have been postponed around the country due to the status orange weather warning that has been issued for Sunday.

The weather alert for rainfall was extended to counties Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford having already been in place for Cork and Waterford. In Cork and Waterford, the alert is in place from 8am tomorrow until 6pm.

Across Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford the Status Orange warning will be enacted from 1pm tomorrow until midnight.

As a result, county championship games which have been scheduled for Sunday have been postponed in Cork, Kilkenny and Wexford.

In Cork, the IAFC quarter-final between Gabriel Rangers and Mitchelstown has been called off along with the PSFC quarter-final clashes of Nemo Rangers and Clonakilty, and Mallow v Muskerry. Carbery Rangers v Éire Óg in the PSFC relegation play-off.

A statement on the Cork GAA website reads that an updated fixture plan will be revealed later this evening.

All fixtures at both adult and underage level have been cancelled in Wexford while the senior and intermediate football games will be rescheduled for Monday evening to ensure competitions are completed in time for the start of the Leinster championships.

All 29 September fixtures have also been called off in Kilkenny with rescheduled fixture details to be announced later.

Sinead Farrell
