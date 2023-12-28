Tyrone, Kerry and Mayo stars amongst the Gaelic football retirees in 2023

Benny Heron (Derry)

The veteran forward made his announcement in November that he was calling time on his intercounty career. His involvement with Derry last over a decade and enjoyed a sweetly successful close with the Ulster title wins in 2022 and 2023. The Ballinascreen player made his last appearance as a second-half substitute in the July All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

Brendan Harrison (Mayo)

A stylish yet teak-tough defender, Brendan Harrison lined out in Mayo’s nearest of All-Ireland final near-misses in 2016 and ’17 as well as their National League Division 1 success in 2019. He collected five Connacht titles and was recognised with an All-Star in 2016. The following year, he represented his country with two appearances in the International Rules Series. In a career disrupted by injury, the 31-year-old played 67 times across 10 years but only six of those games coming since 2020.

Colin Walshe (Monaghan)

A Monaghan captain for three seasons, Colin Walshe was a versatile defender who picked up an All-Star award in 2013 at right corner-back. He was outstanding that season as Monaghan ended a 25-year Ulster title drought and backed it up in 2015. He also won National League titles at Division 3 (2013) and Division 2 (2014) levels and a Sigerson Cup with DIT. After 13 seasons, he retired, aged 32, at the start of January.

Conor Devaney (Roscommon)

A member of the famous minor team that defeated Kerry in the 2006 All-Ireland final, Conor Devaney would go on to play 117 times for Roscommon. He scored 14-108 in primrose and blue and was nominated for an All-Star in 2017. He won his first of two Connacht titles that year and was named captain by Kevin McStay for 2018, a season in which he lifted the FBD League and National League Division 2 trophies. Retired last January.

David Moran (Kerry)

Having “fulfilled all my boyhood dreams”, David Moran was content to step back from the Kerry football panel last January, aged 34. He had just come off a long year which had delivered his third All-Ireland in a third different decade and a run to the Munster club title with Kerins O’Rahillys. The son of legendary Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran, he won 10 Munster titles, five National Leagues, and an U21 All-Ireland. He received All-Stars in 2014 and ’19 and was named on the 2023 Club Team of the Year.

Donal O’Sullivan (Limerick)

Advertisement

Joint captain of the Limerick senior side, O’Sullivan was a hugely influential presence in their squad. The Monaleen player shared the captaincy role with Iain Corbett in recent seasons, Limerick’s fortunes enjoying a notable upswing under the management of Billy Lee. They were crowned Division 4 league champions in 2020, while they won promotion from Division 3 in 2021. O’Sullivan was also joint captain for the 2020 McGrath Cup final victory and helped steer Limerick back to Munster final day in 2022.

Drew Wylie (Monaghan)

A warrior man-marker with a tireless work rate, Drew Wylie was a gritty full-back. He excelled alongside Colin Walshe in shutting down Donegal’s dangermen to win their breakthrough Ulster title in 2013 and lifted another Anglo-Celt Cup in 2015. He was nominated for an All-Star in ’13, a year in which he won a Division 3 National League medal and followed it up with a Division 2 triumph the following spring.

Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Emlyn Mulligan (Leitrim)

The Leitrim standard bearer for the guts of 17 years, injuries caught up with Emlyn Mulligan last March at the age of 35. He captained his county to silverware when collecting the 2013 and 2014 FBD Leagues and helped Connacht to victory in the 2014 Interprovincial Championship for the first time in 45 years. He reached his 100th competitive appearance for his county in 2022 after a surprise return under Andy Moran.

Jason Doherty (Mayo)

A gifted goal-scorer who evolved into a hard-working half-forward, Jason Doherty made 132 appearances for Mayo between 2011 and 2023. He scored seven goals in his first League campaign as part of a career-long tally that reached 11-104. Played in five All-Ireland finals, starting four, and was nominated for an All-Star in 2017. He won two National League and seven Connacht medals as well as a Sigerson Cup with DIT. Retired in August at 33.

Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

A key cog in the Mayo machine over 15 years, Kevin McLoughlin played 168 times in the green and red, scoring 11-176. Only Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea have togged out more often for Mayo and they were often well served by McLoughlin’s intelligence and range of passing. The 34-year-old started in all seven of Mayo’s All-Ireland final appearances during his career and was nominated for an All-Star on four occasions. He was capped three times by Ireland in International Rules and won eight Connacht titles, plus two National Leagues.

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

The greatest Mayo player in the eyes of many, Lee Keegan announced his retirement from inter-county football last January, aged 33. He was named Footballer of the Year in 2016 and scooped seven Connacht titles, five All-Stars, and a National League. During his 11 years on the scene, he played 140 times, scoring a remarkable 8-71 in his raids from defence. He scored in five of his six All-Ireland final appearances, including two goals against Dublin. He was also vice-captain of Ireland’s International Rules team and won an intermediate All-Ireland with his club Westport.

Niall Kilroy (Roscommon)

A man who represented Roscommon in hurling as well as football, Niall Kilroy stepped away from Davy Burke’s panel in October. The versatile veteran played 91 times for his county since 2012, scoring 3-45. He played a key role in Connacht title victories in 2017 and ’19 and also achieved National League Division 2 medals in 2018, ’20, and ’22. He also represented Ireland in an U21 shinty international in 2012.

Podge Collins (Clare)

An All-Ireland hurling winner and All-Star in 2013, Podge Collins juggled both codes during his inter-county career. The 31-year-old focused on football in recent years, under the stewardship of his father Colm. They reached a Munster football final with Clare this year before combining to add a third Clare SFC title with Cratloe. Collins also won two All-Ireland U21 hurling titles in his underage days.

Clare's Podge Collins. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Three years ago Raymond Galligan was one of the stars for Cavan during their stirring run in that strange Covid winter championship. He finished 2020 as an All-Star goalkeeper and a Cavan Ulster senior football winning captain. Those are standout moments in a career that saw the Lacken club man become a regular in the Cavan ranks. He won’t be a peripheral figure now either, strikingly moving from a player role to county manager as he fills the role previously held by Mickey Graham.

Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

A blow for Tyrone’s 2024 ambitions came with the retirement of experienced full-back Ronan McNamee at 32. One of the game’s fiercest defenders, McNamee patrolled the edge of the square for the Red Hands’ 2021 All-Ireland title. He was selected at no.3 on the All-Star team in 2019, the first player from his club Aghyaran to achieve that honour, and won three Ulster titles in 2016, ’17, and ‘21. He played 133 times in all, kicking 0-18.