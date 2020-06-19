This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA set to advance their plans for return to play after Government announcement

A review of the GAA’s plans will take place over the weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 19 Jun 2020, 8:55 PM
48 minutes ago 1,436 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5127996
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA ARE set to review their plans over the weekend for a return to play following today’s Government announcement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today revealed that all sporting events can resume from 29 June and that is set to change the plans that the GAA had mapped out.

Currently it is planned for GAA pitches around the country to open on 29 June with club fixtures allowed from 31 July and inter-county games pencilled in from 17 October.

In a statement this evening the GAA indicated that is now likely to be fast-tracked.

“It is expected that the GAA’s Advisory Committee will be able to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at its next meeting, after which an update will be provided.

“The GAA would also like to place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening.

“This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity.”

The GAA is in line to benefit from Government funding with a total of €40 million to be provided for the organisation, the FAI and the IRFU as part of support as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie