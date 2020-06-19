GAA set to advance their plans for return to play after Government announcement

THE GAA ARE set to review their plans over the weekend for a return to play following today’s Government announcement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today revealed that all sporting events can resume from 29 June and that is set to change the plans that the GAA had mapped out.

Currently it is planned for GAA pitches around the country to open on 29 June with club fixtures allowed from 31 July and inter-county games pencilled in from 17 October.

In a statement this evening the GAA indicated that is now likely to be fast-tracked.

“It is expected that the GAA’s Advisory Committee will be able to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at its next meeting, after which an update will be provided.

“The GAA would also like to place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening.

“This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity.”

The GAA is in line to benefit from Government funding with a total of €40 million to be provided for the organisation, the FAI and the IRFU as part of support as a result of the impact of Covid-19.