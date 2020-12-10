Waterford and Mayo stars bag semi-final edition Player of the Month awards

WATERFORD HURLER STEPHEN Bennett and Mayo footballer Cillian O’Connor have won the semi-final edition of the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month awards.

This is a special award in 2020 to acknowledge the performances of some of the best talent in the GAA in what is a shorter than usual inter-county season.

Both players have produced standout performances for their respective teams in the run-up to the All-Ireland finals.

Bennett bagged 1-10 for the Déise in their stunning comeback victory over Kilkenny which booked their place in the All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick.

The Ballysaggart star has been a consistent scoring outlet for Liam Cahill’s charges in 2020 as they seek to end a 61-year wait for Liam MacCarthy success this Sunday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Stephen Bennett with his award. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Cillian O’Connor continues to deliver for Mayo as they prepare to face old rivals in the Sam Maguire decider.

He helped himself to 4-9 as James Horan’s side outgunned Tipperary in the semi-final last weekend.

Cillian O'Connor holding up his Player of the Month award. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

“To win these awards for their All-Ireland semi-final displays and to be recognised by their fellow players is a testament to the outstanding contributions that Cillian and Stephen made to their teams. They are both hugely deserving winners of these PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards,” said GPA Chief Executive Paul Flynn.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards are voted for by the GPA’s membership.