BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Waterford and Mayo stars bag semi-final edition Player of the Month awards

Cillian O’Connor and Stephen Bennett have both been in exceptional form for their sides.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 948 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5295071
Cillian O'Connor and Stephen Bennett.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
Cillian O'Connor and Stephen Bennett.
Cillian O'Connor and Stephen Bennett.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

WATERFORD HURLER STEPHEN Bennett and Mayo footballer Cillian O’Connor have won the semi-final edition of the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month awards.

This is a special award in 2020 to acknowledge the performances of some of the best talent in the GAA in what is a shorter than usual inter-county season.

Both players have produced standout performances for their respective teams in the run-up to the All-Ireland finals.

Bennett bagged 1-10 for the Déise in their stunning comeback victory over Kilkenny which booked their place in the All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick.

The Ballysaggart star has been a consistent scoring outlet for Liam Cahill’s charges in 2020 as they seek to end a 61-year wait for Liam MacCarthy success this Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

pwc-gaa-gpa-hurling-player-of-the-month-semi-finals Stephen Bennett with his award. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Cillian O’Connor continues to deliver for Mayo as they prepare to face old rivals in the Sam Maguire decider.

He helped himself to 4-9 as James Horan’s side outgunned Tipperary in the semi-final last weekend.

pwc-gaagpa-football-player-of-the-month-semi-finals Cillian O'Connor holding up his Player of the Month award. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

“To win these awards for their All-Ireland semi-final displays and to be recognised by their fellow players is a testament to the outstanding contributions that Cillian and Stephen made to their teams. They are both hugely deserving winners of these PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards,” said GPA Chief Executive Paul Flynn.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards are voted for by the GPA’s membership.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie