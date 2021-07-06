Clare, Cork, Kerry and Kilkenny stars claim GAA Player of the Month awards

THE PLAYER OF the month winners for June have been announced by the GAA and GPA with Kerry’s Sean O’Shea and Clare’s Tony Kelly claming the two men’s awards.

Cork’s Orla Finn and and Kilkenny’s Katie Nolan were selected as the women’s winners of the awards scheme which is sponsored by PwC.

Football – Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

Hurling – Tony Kelly (Clare)

Ladies Football – Orla Finn (Cork)

Camogie – Katie Hogan (Kilkenny)

Sean O’Shea struck 1-7 as Kerry got their championship campaign off to a winning start in Munster at the expense of Clare in Killarney and they head to Thurles next Saturday night to take on Tipperary.

Tony Kelly was Clare’s top scorer over their last two Munster hurling ties, 1-12 in the opening victory against Waterford and 1-9 when they lost out to Tipperary on Sunday.

Orla Finn hit eight points in Cork’s league final against Dublin when they lost out in Croke Park and had been central to their progression to that stage.

Katie Nolan enjoyed success in Kilkenny’s league final victory over Galway, while her goal against Tipperary in the semi-final helped seal a dramatic win in the last four tie.

