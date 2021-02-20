Dublin's Fenton and Limerick's Hegarty are crowned 2020 GAA Player of the Year winners

DUBLIN’S BRIAN FENTON and Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty have been announced as the PwC GAA-GPA Player of the Year award winners for 2020.

It marks the second time Fenton has won the award after being previously honoured in 2018 while Hegarty lands the hurling equivalent for the first time.

Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny and Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor were the other nominees for the football award while Clare’s Tony Kelly and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett were on the hurling shortlist.

Fenton becomes the first player other than Meath’s Trevor Giles (’96 and ’99) to win the Footballer of the Year award twice. It’s the seventh time Dublin have provided the best footballer from the season.

Hegarty is Limerick’s second winner of this accolade after Cian Lynch’s success in 2018.

More to follow…

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!