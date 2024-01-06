Kerry slam six goals past Limerick as Wexford and Longford advance

KERRY PUT SIX goals past Limerick to earn an emphatic win the McGrath Cup, as the pre-season GAA leagues continue this weekend.

Sean O’Shea and Conor Geaney combined for four first-half goals to send Kerry on the road to victory, as the pair finished the game with 2-3 each. Ronan Buckley grabbed Kerry’s fifth goal before half-time to put considerable distance between the sides.

Darragh Roche hit their sixth goal just before the 50th minute while Dylan Geaney scored four points for the winners.

In the O’Byrne Cup, Wicklow, Wexford and Longford all booked their place in the semi-finals while Meath and Louth will also battle it out for a place in the last four later this evening.

Holders Longford held off a late fightback against Westmeath to advance. Paddy Christie’s side were four points in front after 54 minutes before Westmeath cut the deficit to two through scores from Eoghan McCabe and Jack Duncan.

But Longford held on for victory, with midfielder Darren Gallagher finishing the day with four points to his credit.

Goals from Páraic Hughes, Ben Brosnan and Cian Hughes proved crucial as Wexford edged out Kildare to book a place in the O’Byrne Cup semi-finals, while Brian Nesbitt found the net for Wicklow in their victory over Carlow.

O’Byrne Cup Quarter-Finals

Wicklow 1-12 Carlow 0-13

Wexford 3-9 Kildare 0-14

Longford 0-9 Westmeath 0-7

Meath v Louth, Ashbourne, 7pm.

McGrath Cup

Limerick 0-11 Kerry 6-18

BOI Dr McKenna Cup

Derry v Down, Celtic Park, 6pm.

Connacht Hurling League

Shield final: Roscommon v Galway, 5pm

Cup final: New York v Mayo

