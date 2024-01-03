Jim McGuinness's second coming starts with 16-point win over youthful Armagh

Wednesday’s GAA results

BOI Dr McKenna Cup

Donegal 3-16 Armagh 1-6

Cavan 1-10 Derry 0-15

Monaghan 1-15 Antrim 0-13

McGrath Cup

Clare 0-8 Cork 2-14

Kerry 3-20 Tipperary 0-10

O’Byrne Cup Round 1

Carlow 0-10 Kildare 2-17

Laois 0-12 Offaly 1-11

Connacht Hurling League Semi-Final

Roscommon 1-16 Mayo 0-23

JIM MCGUINNESS’S second stint as Donegal manager began with a comfortable Dr McKenna Cup win over a young Armagh team.

Michael Langan and Oisin Gallen hit 1-4 apiece, the latter a half-time replacement, while Kevin McGettigan was also a goalscorer against Armagh, who lined up with their U20 side, as manager Barry O’Hagan took control with Kieran McGeeney looking ahead.

Donegal, on the other hand, has a mixture of experience and youth, with five players making their first starts for their county.

First-timer Finbarr Roarty was right in the mix, getting possession on the right and laying inside for Langan on the gallop to wallop home an opening goal – only 70 seconds had ticked.

Donegal added a second goal through McGettigan – another debutant – who made another off-the-shoulder run and was feb by Aaron Doherty with Jason McGee having dinked a pass in.

That made the score 2-2 to 0-2 after 22 minutes, with Joe Sheridan’s free and a fine Cianan Campbell score registered for Armagh. It got better when Joe McClelland snuck in around the back to punch a goal over Shaun Patton two minutes later.

Langan at centre-field, who missed out on Donegal’s championship campaign last year with a ripped hamstring, ended the first half with 1-3, following which the home side went in 2-16 to 1-3 in front.

At the break, Donegal kept Armagh, who swapped Conor Lennon into goal, and referee Maggie Farrelly waiting before their starting XV emerged with seven changes, including Gallen.

Shane O’Donnell and Gallen took only 45 seconds to combine for a third goal, with St Eunan’s forward’s ball in and the slightest of fisted touches from the local MacCumhaill’s player.

McGonagle, Ryan McHugh and Gallen, with two scored points as Donegal hit six points on the spin, in seven second-half minutes. Langan and Odhran Doherty were also part of that streak and no 55 minutes, it was 3-13 to 1-4.

Brendan O’Hagan ended up with three pointed frees before Peadar Mogan and Gallen rounded it off for Donegal.

Donegal scorers: Michael Langan 1-4; Oisin Gallen 1-4, 1f; Kevin McGettigan 1-0; Patrick McBrearty 0-2, 2f; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, Aaron Doherty, Caolan McGonagle, Ryan McHugh, Odhran Doherty, Peadar Mogan 0-1.

Armagh scorers: Joe McClelland 1-0; Brendan O’Hagan 0-3, 3f; Joe Sheridan 1f; Cianan Campbell, Callum O’Neill 0-1.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Finbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Kevin McGettigan; Ryan McHugh, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, Ciaran Moore; Jason McGee, Michael Langan; Oisin Caulfield, Ciaran Thompson, Daire Ó Baoill; Aaron Doherty, Patrick McBrearty, Seanan Carr.

Subs: Odhran Doherty, Peadar Mogan, Oisin Gallen, Stephen McMenamin, Coalan McGonagle, Jamie Brennan and Shane O’Donnell on for Ó Baoill, Moore, A Doherty, McGettigan, McGee, Carr and Caulfield (half-time); John Ross Molloy and Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde for Mac Ceallabhuí and Roarty (50), Daithí Roberts and Rory O’Donnell for Patton and Langan (53)

Armagh: Rhys Stevens; Cathal Agnew, Sam McClarnon, Conor Magennis; Emmett Magee, Joe McClelland, Joe Sheridan; Tadhg Grimley, Paddy Carr; Sean Conlon, Brendan O’Hagan, Callum O’Neill; Cianan Campbell, Daniel Magee, Michael McConville.

Subs: Fergal O’Brien for Carr (29), Conor Lennon for Stevens (half-time), Tomás Galvin for Campbell (46)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)