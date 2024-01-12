Galway progress to FBD League final as Longford keep O'Byrne Cup defence on track

GALWAY AND LONGFORD have both advanced to their respective provincial league football finals.

Galway defeated Leitrim in their FBD League semi-final at the Connacht Air Dome, with Rory Cunningham hitting a brace of goals to help the Tribesmen into the decider where they will face either Roscommon or London.

The scoreline was 0-10 0-9 in Galway’s favour at half-time while a Barry Mc Nulty goal for Leitrim brought the sides level late in the second half. But it was Galway who pushed on for victory when Cunningham grabbed his second moments later to finally separate the sides.

Cillian Ó Curraoin also impressed for Galway with six points from play.

Meanwhile, holders Longford returned to the O’Byrne Cup final after overcoming Meath in Ashbourne to book a date with either Dublin or Wexford in the decider.

Goals from Jayson Matthews and Darren Gallagher proved crucial for Longford as they edged out the tie. Longford were three points clear in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, before Diarmuid Moriarty scored the equalising goal to set up a tense closing 20 minutes.

The sides traded scores for the rest of the half but it was Longford who held firm to progress to the final where they will hope to defend their O’Byrne Cup title.

Darren Gallagher scoring a goal for Longford. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

FBD League semi-final

Leitrim 1-17 Galway 2-18

O’Byrne Cup semi-final

Meath 2-14 Longford 1-14

