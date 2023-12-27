Quiz: Can you recognise these GAA club winners from 2023?

Who won the Meath senior football final this year?
Summerhill
Ratoath
Wolfe Tones
St Peter's Dunboyne
Who won the All-Ireland senior ladies football club final in December?
Ballymacarbry
Kilmacud Crokes
Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Clann Éireann
Name this year's Cork senior hurling champions?
Imokilly
Sarsfields
St Finbarr's
Midleton
Can you remember this year's Tipperary senior hurling final victors?
Thurles Sarsfields
Drom & Inch
Loughmore-Castleiney
Kiladangan
Do you know who lifted the All-Ireland senior camogie club trophy?
Dicksboro
Piltown
Tullaroan
James Stephens
Which club celebrated Tyrone senior football glory?
Errigal Ciarán
Trillick
Killyclogher
Dromore
Who were crowned Clare senior football champions this year?
Kilmurry Ibrickane
Éire Óg Ennis
Cratloe
St Breckan's
Who won the Ulster senior club hurling final this year?
Slaughtneil
Cushendall
Portaferry
Dunloy
Which club claimed success in the Dublin senior hurling final?
Kilmacud Crokes
Ballyboden St Enda's
St Vincent's
Na Fianna
And finally who were the Connacht senior football champions this year?
St Brigid's
Corofin
Ballina Stephenites
Mohill
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like GAA?
