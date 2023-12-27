Advertisement
Test your knowledge

Quiz: Can you recognise these GAA club winners from 2023?

Can you recall the champions this year?
48 minutes ago

Who won the Meath senior football final this year?
INPHO
Summerhill
Ratoath

Wolfe Tones
St Peter's Dunboyne
Who won the All-Ireland senior ladies football club final in December?
INPHO
Ballymacarbry
Kilmacud Crokes

Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Clann Éireann
Name this year's Cork senior hurling champions?
INPHO
Imokilly
Sarsfields

St Finbarr's
Midleton
Can you remember this year's Tipperary senior hurling final victors?
INPHO
Thurles Sarsfields
Drom & Inch

Loughmore-Castleiney
Kiladangan
Do you know who lifted the All-Ireland senior camogie club trophy?
INPHO
Dicksboro
Piltown

Tullaroan
James Stephens
Which club celebrated Tyrone senior football glory?
INPHO
Errigal Ciarán
Trillick

Killyclogher
Dromore
Who were crowned Clare senior football champions this year?
INPHO
Kilmurry Ibrickane
Éire Óg Ennis

Cratloe
St Breckan's
Who won the Ulster senior club hurling final this year?
INPHO
Slaughtneil
Cushendall

Portaferry
Dunloy
Which club claimed success in the Dublin senior hurling final?
INPHO
Kilmacud Crokes
Ballyboden St Enda's

St Vincent's
Na Fianna
And finally who were the Connacht senior football champions this year?
INPHO
St Brigid's
Corofin

Ballina Stephenites
Mohill
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like GAA?
Share your result:

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
