Quiz: Can you recognise these GAA club winners from 2023?

Who won the Meath senior football final this year? INPHO Summerhill Ratoath

Wolfe Tones St Peter's Dunboyne

Who won the All-Ireland senior ladies football club final in December? INPHO Ballymacarbry Kilmacud Crokes

Kilkerrin-Clonberne Clann Éireann

Name this year's Cork senior hurling champions? INPHO Imokilly Sarsfields

St Finbarr's Midleton

Can you remember this year's Tipperary senior hurling final victors? INPHO Thurles Sarsfields Drom & Inch

Loughmore-Castleiney Kiladangan

Do you know who lifted the All-Ireland senior camogie club trophy? INPHO Dicksboro Piltown

Tullaroan James Stephens

Which club celebrated Tyrone senior football glory? INPHO Errigal Ciarán Trillick

Killyclogher Dromore

Who were crowned Clare senior football champions this year? INPHO Kilmurry Ibrickane Éire Óg Ennis

Cratloe St Breckan's

Who won the Ulster senior club hurling final this year? INPHO Slaughtneil Cushendall

Portaferry Dunloy

Which club claimed success in the Dublin senior hurling final? INPHO Kilmacud Crokes Ballyboden St Enda's

St Vincent's Na Fianna