Social value of Gaelic games to Ireland is almost €3bn, according to new report

GAELIC GAMES ARE is worth an estimated €2.87 billion to Irish society, according to a new report.

An analysis of the economic impact of Gaelic games, its social value and return on investment has been undertaken by Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Group.

The report was commissioned by the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

The social return for every €1 invested in Gaelic games is at least €2.30 and could be as much as €3.96, according to the report.

A spend of €1.244 billion in GAA activities resulted in outcomes valued to Irish life worth €2.87 billion, the report stated.

These include: €31.06 million for health; €556.48 million for subjective wellbeing; €1.224 billion for social capital and €1.056 billion for the replacement cost of volunteering.

Lead researcher, Professor Simon Shibli, said: “This report shows that Gaelic games is good for the economy and good for society.”

Jarlath Burns president of the GAA, said: “For the first time the Association has been able to secure facts and figures that confirm what we have always known – that Gaelic games activity makes an enormously positive impact on society through our involvement in communities, and that this in turn, benefits the economy all across the island.

“In a broad sense, it shows that investment in sport matters and that it is something beneficial.”

You can read the full report here.