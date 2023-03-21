Dublin U20s hold off Wicklow challenge, while stunning Collins goal inspires Clare minor hurlers

DUBLIN U20s HELD off a stern challenge by Wicklow at Baltinglass this evening to open their Leinster championship campaign with a 1-14 to 3-6 victory.

An early Dan O’Leary goal proved important for the Dubs as they led by five — 1-6 to 0-4 — at the turnaround despite playing into the wind, but three second-half goals by The Garden County dictated that they remained live dogs until the final whistle.

The Dubs were up 1-8 to 0-5 when Wicklow substitute Dan Cooney was fouled in the square and another of Alan Costello’s half-time replacements, Sean Doyle, netted from the spot.

Three unanswered points by Dubs’ full-forward Luke Breathnach, and a fourth on the spin for the visitors by Dan O’Leary, took Dublin out to a 1-12 to 1-5 lead but Wicklow eventually through Conor Fee and James Boland, the latter of whom fired home the hosts’ second goal after seizing upon a breaking ball around the square.

A huge point by Dublin’s Greg McEneaney on 58 minutes stretched their lead back out to four. Conor Dolan made it five deep into stoppage time and while Jack Kirwan managed to spark a nervy final few seconds with Wicklow’s third major, the Dubs saw it out to open their account with a two-point win.

Our U20 Footballers get past Wicklow in Round 1 of the Leinster Championship here in Baltinglass 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/QaLJj4bfiF — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 21, 2023

Elsewhere in the U20 LFC, Westmeath proved too strong for 2022 provincial champions Kildare, running out 2-10 to 0-10 winners at a wet and windy Newbridge thanks in large part to second-half goals by Brian Cooney and Matthew Whittaker.

Meath had eight points to spare over Longford while Laois earned a two-point victory away to Carlow.

Offaly, meanwhile, shared the spoils with hosts Louth despite trailing 0-9 to 0-3 with just 12 minutes remaining. An Alex Egan goal from a penalty and dragged Offaly back into the contest and a last-gasp strike by John Furlong saw The Faithful seal a 0-10 to 2-14 draw.

All over in Louth. A John Furlong goal with the last kick of the game gets Offaly a share of the points. Well done lads👏 pic.twitter.com/S2fa0M0DCF — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) March 21, 2023

In the Munster minor hurling championship, goals by Michael Collins and Mark O’Brien inspired Clare a 2-15 to 0-14 win over Tipperary in Shannon.

Collins’ stunning solo effort — a run from near halfway and subtle, flicked finish — saw The Banner lead by eight at the break and consolidated their advantage through O’Brien’s strike in the 50th minute which pushed them into an unassailable 2-14 to 0-9 advantage.

Tipp, however, rattled off five unanswered points in the final 10 minutes before Clare extended their lead to seven once more with the final point of the game.

In biblical conditions in Dungarvan, it was Limerick who saw off hosts Waterford on a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-7, Cathal Hayes’ ninth-minute goal from a turnover proving decisive.

The Round 2 games in both the Leinster U20 football championship and the Munster minor hurling championship take place next Wednesday 28 March.

Results

Leinster U20 football championship round 1

Longford 0-4 Meath 0-12 – Clonguish.

Carlow 1-10 Laois 1-12 – Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wicklow 3-6 Dublin 1-14 – Baltinglass.

Louth 0-10 Offaly 2-4 – Stabannon Parnells.

Kildare 0-10 Westmeath 2-10 – Hawkfield.

Munster minor hurling championship round 1

Clare 2-15 Tipperary 0-14 – Wolfe Tones GAA, Shannon.

Waterford 0-7 Limerick 1-7 – Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

