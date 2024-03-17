McEvoy's late leveller earns Down valuable point against promotion rivals Westmeath

Allianz Football League Division 3

Westmeath 0-13 Down 1-10

Allianz Football League Division 4

Tipperary 0-8 Wexford 4-10

RYAN MCEVOY KICKED a 69th-minute equaliser for Down against Westmeath in Sunday’s top of the table Division 3 football league clash.

McEvoy’s late leveller ensured that both teams left Cusack Park with their unbeaten records intact, and also kept their promotion fate in their own hands ahead of next weekend’s final round of matches.

The visitors shaded a low-scoring first half, Pat Havern’s point in additional time sending them in at the break 0-4 to 0-3 ahead.

And when Daniel Guinness struck the game’s only goal on 42 minutes, Down led by double scores, 1-5 to 0-4.

Westmeath fought their way back into the contest and Ray Connellan drew them level at 0-10 to 1-7 with 13 minutes to play.

Dessie Dolan’s side looked to have done just enough in the final quarter to win but McEvoy’s point ensured it finished honours even.

Meanwhile, in Fethard, Wexford boosted their scoring difference and jumped up into second place in Division 4 with a 14-point win over Tipperary.

First-half goals from Sean Nolan, Conor Kinsella and Mark Rossiter had Wexford firmly in the driving seat at the break, 3-6 to 0-5.

And Rossiter grabbed a second goal shortly after the restart as John Hegarty’s side eased to a 4-10 to 0-8 win.