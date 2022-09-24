Membership : Access or Sign Up
James Stephens and Tullaroan advance to Kilkenny semis after hard-fought wins

There was also a significant victory for Sixmilebridge in the Clare SHC today.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 10:55 PM
James Stephens had a big win in Kilkenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE NOTABLE victories for James Stephens and Tullaroan in the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny SHC this evening, with The Village getting the better of Bennettsbridge by five points at Nowlan Park, while Tullaroan had three points to spare against Erin’s Own.

The Clare SHC is also at the quarter-final stage and it is Sixmilebridge and Cratloe who will experience semi-final action in this year’s championship after they had too much for Wolfe Tones and Newmarket-on-Fergus respectively, Sixmilebridge winning by 13 points, Cratloe by seven.

There was another significant match in Clare today as Clarecastle had four points to spare over Whitegate in a relegation-play off.

Elsewhere, in other hurling championships around Ireland, Fr O’Neills defeated Bride Rovers by 11 points in the Cork semi-final, while Trim defeated Kildalkey by a point in the Meath SHC semis.

There were also plenty of big football games around Ireland, not least in Armagh, where Granemore defeated Mullaghbawn in the quarter-finals. Also in Armagh former champions Maghery were one-point winners over Ballymacnab.

In Carlow, Rathvilly lost to Palatine by a point in their semi-final while Clane were four-point winners over Athy in the Kildare semi-final.

In Longford the former Leinster champions, Mullinalaghta beat Dromard by three points while St Loman’s proved too strong for Killucan in Westmeath.

Results – hurling

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals
Tullaroan 0-18 Erin’s Own 0-15
James Stephens 1-20 Bennettsbridge 1-15

Clare SHC quarter-finals
Sixmilebridge 3-22 Wolfe Tones 0-18
Cratloe 2-23 Newmarket-on-Fergus 2-16

Relegation play-off
Clarecastle 0-28 Whitegate 1-21

Cork SHC semi-final
Fr O’Neills 1-24 Bride Rovers 0-16

Football
Armagh SFC quarter-finals
Granemore 1-9 Mullaghbawn 0-8
Maghery 0-15 Ballymacnab 0-14

Carlow SFC semi-final
Palatine 0-13 Rathvilly 2-6

Kildare SFC semi-final
Clane 1-12 Athy 1-8

Longford SFC semi-final
Mullinalaghta 0-15 Dromard 1-9

Westmeath SFC semi-final
St Loman’s 0-15 Killucan 1-9

