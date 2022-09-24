James Stephens and Tullaroan advance to Kilkenny semis after hard-fought wins

THERE WERE NOTABLE victories for James Stephens and Tullaroan in the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny SHC this evening, with The Village getting the better of Bennettsbridge by five points at Nowlan Park, while Tullaroan had three points to spare against Erin’s Own.

The Clare SHC is also at the quarter-final stage and it is Sixmilebridge and Cratloe who will experience semi-final action in this year’s championship after they had too much for Wolfe Tones and Newmarket-on-Fergus respectively, Sixmilebridge winning by 13 points, Cratloe by seven.

There was another significant match in Clare today as Clarecastle had four points to spare over Whitegate in a relegation-play off.

Elsewhere, in other hurling championships around Ireland, Fr O’Neills defeated Bride Rovers by 11 points in the Cork semi-final, while Trim defeated Kildalkey by a point in the Meath SHC semis.

There were also plenty of big football games around Ireland, not least in Armagh, where Granemore defeated Mullaghbawn in the quarter-finals. Also in Armagh former champions Maghery were one-point winners over Ballymacnab.

Advertisement

In Carlow, Rathvilly lost to Palatine by a point in their semi-final while Clane were four-point winners over Athy in the Kildare semi-final.

In Longford the former Leinster champions, Mullinalaghta beat Dromard by three points while St Loman’s proved too strong for Killucan in Westmeath.

Results – hurling

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals

Tullaroan 0-18 Erin’s Own 0-15

James Stephens 1-20 Bennettsbridge 1-15

Clare SHC quarter-finals

Sixmilebridge 3-22 Wolfe Tones 0-18

Cratloe 2-23 Newmarket-on-Fergus 2-16

Relegation play-off

Clarecastle 0-28 Whitegate 1-21

Cork SHC semi-final

Fr O’Neills 1-24 Bride Rovers 0-16

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Football

Armagh SFC quarter-finals

Granemore 1-9 Mullaghbawn 0-8

Maghery 0-15 Ballymacnab 0-14

Carlow SFC semi-final

Palatine 0-13 Rathvilly 2-6

Kildare SFC semi-final

Clane 1-12 Athy 1-8

Longford SFC semi-final

Mullinalaghta 0-15 Dromard 1-9

Westmeath SFC semi-final

St Loman’s 0-15 Killucan 1-9