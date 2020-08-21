Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

WITH FANS NOW unable to attend any GAA club games, the access to TV coverage and live-streaming services has increased significance this weekend.

After the GAA season resumed with 200 people allowed to be present for each game, this week’s events have seen the action go behind closed doors.

There’s still a lot of club football and hurling action on the agenda, including the first county senior final of 2020 with Wexford hurling in the spotlight.

Here’s a list of the main action in store with all the live-streaming provided by county boards unless stated.

Friday

Connacht

In Galway there is senior hurling coverage of St Thomas against Portumna and Mullagh taking on Ahascragh-Fohenagh, both at 7pm.

Munster

The TG4 coverage comes from the Kerry SFC with a glamour clash between Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks at 7.30pm. Limerick GAA TV are showing the game involving Fr Casey’s against Na Piarsaigh at 7.30pm.

Leinster

Wexford GAA TV will have senior football first round ties as Castletown play Kilanerin and Starlights go up against Fethard, both throwing in at 7pm. Longford TV have senior football action with Colmcille v Rathcline at 7pm.

Ulster

There is live Down SFC coverage on Páirc TV with Rostrevor taking on Bredagh in Newry at 7.30pm.

Saturday

Connacht

The Galway SHC games that can be viewed are Sarsfields v Castlegar at 2pm and Tommy Larkins v Cappataggle at 6pm.

Mayo GAA TV are showing Westport against Castlebar Mitchels at 5pm and Ballina Stephenites against Knockmore at 7pm in the senior football championship.

And Sligo GAA will be showing St Mary’s v Tubbercurry in the senior football championship on their YouTube channel.

Leinster

Dubs TV have two SHC quarter-finals from the capital with Na Fianna v Faughs at 3pm and St Vincent’s v Ballyboden St-Enda’s at 5.30pm.

In Wicklow the SFC ties being streamed are Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney against Rathnew at 3pm and St Patrick’s taking on Tinahely at 6pm.

Wexford GAA TV have one senior football clash with Sarsfields playing Glynn-Barntown at 6.30pm. The Longford TV senior football focus is on Dromard taking on Abbeylara at 7pm.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meath GAA TV are concentrating on senior hurling this weekend with St Peter’s Dunboyne v O’Mahony’s at 4.15pm and Ratoath v Kiltale at 6pm.

And Westmeath have Mullingar Shamrocks against Killucan from TEG Cusack Park at 6.45pm.

Munster

RTÉ have live coverage from Clare for two senior hurling quarter-finals with reigning champions Sixmilebridge facing Broadford at 4.45pm and Ballyea meet Kilmaley at 6.30pm.

In the Kerry SFC the clash of Dingle against Templenoe at 6pm is being streamed by the Irish Examiner while the county board are showing the games involving St Brendan’s v West Kerry at 3pm and Mid Kerry v Kilcummin at 5pm.

The opening Waterford SHC semi-final is Ballygunner against Lismore at 6.30pm from the Fraher Field.

Sunday

Connacht

The day’s Galway senior hurling games involve Gort against Ballinderreen at 1pm and Oranmore-Maree meeting Liam Mellows at 5pm.

There is one game on Mayo GAA TV with Garrymore set to face off against Belmullet at 4pm. Sligo GAA will show on their YouTube channel, the clash of Coolera-Strandhill and Calry-St Joseph’s at 4pm.

Roscommon GAA will be covering one senior football game as Elphin take on Michael Glavey’s at 3.55pm.

Leinster

The Wexford SHC final is live on TG4 at 2pm with Shelmaliers taking on Naomh Eanna while the station’s deferred game is at 6.55pm as Cuala take on St Brigid’s in the Dublin SHC quarter-final. In the same championship it will be Kilmacud Crokes v Lucan Sarsfields on Dubs TV at 4.30pm.

The Carlow SHC semi-finals are both covered on Páirc TV with Mount Leinster Rangers facing Naomh Eoin at 1.30pm and Ballinkillen taking on St Mullin’s at 5.30pm.

The Wicklow SFC streaming coverage focuses on Baltinglass against Kiltegan at 3pm. In Louth there are four senior football games on Lú TV from Darver – St Joseph’s v Dundalk Gaels at 2pm, St Mary’s v Newtown Blues at 4pm, O’Raghallaigh’s v Geraldines at 6pm and Naomh Mairtín v Dreadnots at 8pm.

Meath GAA TV have senior hurling matches with Blackhall Gaels against Kilmessan at 1.45pm and Longwood v Killyon at 3.30pm.

And there are two Westmeath SFC games on Iarmhí TV with The Downs going up against Castledaly at 3.30pm and later on it will be Tyrrellspass against Shandonagh at 6.45pm.

Munster

RTÉ have live Kerry SFC coverage as Killarney Legion meet Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 3.45pm and the county board will show St Kieran’s going up against South Kerry at 6pm.

In the Cork SHC the tie involving champions Imokilly, chasing four-in-a-row this year, and UCC will be shown by the Irish Examiner at 7.30pm.

The Waterford games of choice with Nemeton are the SHC semi-final involving Mount Sion against Passage at 2pm and the IHC final is Clashmore-Kinsalebeg v Ballyduff Upper at 6pm.

Clare GAA TV will be streaming the round 2 hurling game that sees Cratloe play Éire Óg Ennis at 12pm and the quarter-final with Inagh-Kilnamona taking on O’Callaghan Mills at 3pm.

Ulster

The Antrim SHC tie of St John’s v Dunloy is live at 2pm via Nemeton while there’s a Donegal SFC clash of St Eunan’s v St Michael’s live on the official Donegal Facebook page at 3pm.

Down GAA have two senior football games streamed on the Páirc TV service with Clonduff against Bryansford at 2.45pm and Warrenpoint against Kilcoo at 7.15pm.

The Derry SFC game being broadcast is Swatragh against Ballinascreen at 6.30pm while Cavan are streaming the football championship tie involving Killygarry and Lacken at 4pm.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!