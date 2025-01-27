What key talking points emerged after football league openers under new rules?

THE 42 HAD reporters in Omagh, Dublin, and Cork on Saturday night to take in the opening Gaelic football league weekend as the sport’s new transformative rules came into play.

But what talking points emerged after watching the action?

*****

1. The risk-reward of two-point frees

In the 52nd minute of Saturday night’s clash between Cork and Meath, the hosts were clinging to a 1-14 to 0-16 advantage. They had lost the impetus generated by a Matty Taylor goal as Meath countered strongly.

Then Meath were penalised for not having three players up in attack and Cork were awarded a close-range free. Mark Cronin eschewed the easy option top tap over. The Nemo Rangers man brought the ball back outside the 40-yard acr and confidently split the posts, Cork’s lead suddenty pushed out to 1-16 to 0-16 after that two-pointer. Cork pushed on from there, adding 1-2 without reply, and benefiting from Cronin’s quick thinking and kick passing as he assisted 1-1 of that tally.

It was a scoring burst that decided the game, the platform provided by the bravery to attempt the two-pointer. Cork boss John Cleary revealed afterwards their analysis of a recent challenge game had highlighted the failure to take an opportunity in that scenario and they were determined to avoid a repeat.

Mathew Costello in action for Meath. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The risk-reward for teams in these situations was also highlighted near the end of the game. Meath trailed 2-19 to 0-20 when Mathew Costello elected to move back out for a two-point free. The Dunshaughlin man moments earlier had kicked a two-pointer, but on this occasion in the 71st minute, his shot drifted wide.

The thinking was clear – if Costello nailed his kick, then the deficit Meath faced would be cut from five to three, and leave them within one score of Cork in injury-time.

The decision-making players face in the coming weeks and months will be fascinating.

- Fintan O’Toole

*****

2. The Return of Good Arse-Work

In the second half of the Tyrone-Derry league game in Omagh, a Derry attack broke down.

Tyrone looked to get on the attack straight away and a defender looked upfield and pinged a pass.

It was a perfect pass, weighted so that it would hop once, with a tiny bit of backspin, up to the onrushing player’s chest as he met it. Those who coached that pass would have felt their heart swelling.

The problem is now that half of the pitch is off-limits to some players.

Tyrone's Seanie O'Donnell. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The ball was coming up to Seanie O’Donnell. He had to wait for it to bounce a couple of times before it reached past the half-way dotted line. Conor Doherty from Derry wanted the ball and he was trying to reach it. So O’Donnell did some good old-fashioned arse-work to shield the ball from Doherty.

It was, depending on your age, a classic basketball ‘screen’, or just a bit of Kenny Dalglish on the edge of the box protecting a pass. A new skill for Gaelic football.

Advertisement

- Declan Bogue

*****

3. Scoring 2-30 of 2-32 from play – an outlier or down to new rules?

One striking stat from Dublin’s win over Mayo was that just two points of the game’s 2-32 scoring total came from frees.

The Dubs’ entire 1-17 tally was from play, while Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue scored two frees. The first was in the 28th minute after a 3v3 incursion, as a Dublin attack swiftly turned into them conceding a score. The penalty was the free-kick being brought forward 50m, O’Donoghue opting for a straightforward shot from the 20m line to extend Mayo’s lead, 1-8 to 1-6.

His second was in the 48th minute after Cian Murphy fouled Fergal Boland inside the scoring arc. After referee Paul Falloon sprayed the disappearing foam, O’Donoghue again nailed his effort to edge Mayo ahead, 1-13 to 1-12.

This was the last time Kevin McStay’s side would lead as a Seán Bugler-inspired Dublin finished up 1-17 to 1-15 winners.

While Dessie Farrell felt the increased open play scoring may be an outlier, McStay believes it could be down to the new rules.

“I’d say it’s a big part, because remember, if you’re conceding frees, it’s double edged. You’re not only conceding the free, the opposition will be set for your kickout.

“Everyone is looking at the non-concession of frees, trying to keep it down as low as possible. You’ve to take the kickout and they have a minute while you’re getting ready for the free to get set for that kickout, so they’re nearly definitely going to force you long. Now you’re into a contest, 50/50.”

- Emma Duffy

Mayo boss Kevin McStay. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

*****

4. Confusion over two-point shots from play

There were no two-pointers registered from play at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, the strikes from Brian O’Driscoll, Mark Cronin, and Mathew Costello all arriving from deadball situations.

But that didn’t mean the new scoring system wasn’t in the spotlight. When Jordan Morris sliced over his first point of the day for Meath in the fourth minute, there was surprise from our vantage point high in the South Stand that a white flag rather than an orange was not waved.

Similarly just before half-time, when Paul Walsh stepped in and floated over a left-foot shot for Cork, there was a howl of disapproval from the home fans in the lower section of the stand, that he was only awarded a single point.

Cork footballer Paul Walsh with referee Derek O'Mahony. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

In both cases the first impression was that both shots were valid two-pointers, something video analysis later confirmed, but the incidents highlighted how difficult it is for match officials to make split-second decisions in determining whether a player is inside or outside the 40-yard arc.

And for supporters at ground level, it is an equally challenging task to see the markings and figure out what type of score is on offer. Expect more confusion to follow in these instances.

- Fintan O’Toole

*****

5. Ask for forgiveness rather than permission

In the Tyrone-Derry game, there was another half-way mark puzzle.

Tyrone were attacking the Killyclogher end of Healy Park in the first half. It was notable that even with a number of players equipped to shoot from distance, they didn’t try one from outside the two-point arc, probably because of the poor surface and the stiff wind.

However, in building an attack, goalkeeper Niall Morgan crossed the halfway line and was partaking in a little bit of possession football, acting as the pivot as they kicked the ball wing to wing, awaiting an opening.

At one stage, the Tyrone player giving the pass to Morgan caught the ball with a little too much instep and not enough laces and it bounced over the half-way line.

Referee David Coldrick. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Morgan had a long, hard look over at referee David Coldrick, retreated back into his own half, collected the ball and brought it forward.

It was, of course, a foul as he received the ball in his own half. Few noticed, including Coldrick.

- Declan Bogue

*****

6. The uncertainty over 3 v 3

As Dublin’s AFL returnee James Madden drove through the heart of the Mayo defence on Saturday night – under pressure from Donncha McHugh – there was confusion as the whistle sounded.

The aforementioned 3v3 incursion was spotted. Dublin were adjudged not to have kept three players in their own half as uninvolved defenders hovered forward. Madden and his team-mates looked perplexed on the TG4 cameras, while Hill 16 grumbled as Ryan O’Donoghue stepped up to slot over the free.

Dessie Farrell had some interesting thoughts afterwards.

“The indiscretions to new rules are very penal. It’s hard enough to get scores yourself so you don’t want to be just giving them away through gimmies or just switching off.

“The big one is the three up, three down. I understand completely what the intention is there. It’s so difficult to manage on the field of play for players, for the officials. I think you look at probably one tonight that we didn’t get, a foot over the line, and one that went against us for a similar thing, foot over the line and you just wonder…

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“I don’t think that was ever the intention of that rule, to punish players for that type of indiscretion when they’re not actually influencing the play, per se,

“I don’t know what the solution is but I’d imagine we’ll hear some more about that as the National League goes on.”

One to keep an eye on going forward.

- Emma Duffy