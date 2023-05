Here are the 2023 GAA Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stage draws

THE DRAWS HAVE been made today for the 2023 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup group stages.

The Sam Maguire group games begin on the weekend of 20-21 May, while the Tailteann Cup action in the groups commences a week earlier.

The make-up of the Sam Maguire groups will be confirmed after the provincial senior football finals, this Sunday 7 May sees Galway take on Sligo in Connacht, while Kerry and Clare meet in Munster.

The Ulster final between Derry and Armagh is on Sunday 14 May, while the Leinster decider pits Dublin against Louth on the same day.

In the Tailteann Cup, New York will enter the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

2023 All-Ireland senior football draw

Group 1: Munster winner (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth), Mayo, Cork.

Group 2: Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo), Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh), Tyrone, Westmeath.

Group 3: Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth), Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo), Roscommon, Kildare.

Group 4: Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh), Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare), Monaghan, Donegal.

2023 Tailteann Cup draw

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London.

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford.

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow.

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim.

*****

The full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday 5 May, but here are the weekends that the games are scheduled for.

Sam Maguire Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20/21 May

Group 1: Munster champions (Kerry/Clare) v Mayo

Group 2: Connacht champions (Galway/Sligo) v Tyrone

Group 3: Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo) v Kildare

Group 4: Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare) v Donegal

Weekend 27/28 May

Group 1: Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth) v Cork

Group 2: Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh) v Westmeath

Group 3: Leinster champions (Dublin/Louth) v Roscommon

Group 4: Ulster champions (Derry/Armagh) v Monaghan

Advertisement

James Crombie / INPHO Mayo's Aidan O'Shea. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 3/4 June

Group 1

Mayo v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)

Cork v Munster winner (Kerry/Clare)

Group 2

Tyrone v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)

Westmeath v Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo)

Group 3

Roscommon v Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo)

Kildare v Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth)

Group 4

Monaghan v Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare)

Donegal v Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh)

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Monaghan's Conor McManus. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 17/18 June

Group 1

Munster winner (Kerry/Clare) v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)

Mayo v Cork

Group 2

Connacht winner (Galway/Sligo) v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)

Tyrone v Westmeath

Group 3

Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth) v Connacht runner-up (Galway/Sligo)

Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4

Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh) v Munster runner-up (Kerry/Clare)

Monaghan v Donegal

*****

Evan Logan / INPHO Cavan boss Mickey Graham. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 13-14 May

Group 1: Cavan v Laois; Offaly v London.

Group 2 Meath v Tipperary; Down v Waterford.

Group 3: Limerick v Longford; Wicklow v Carlow.

Group 4: Fermanagh v Wexford; Antrim v Leitrim.

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20-21 May

Group 1: Laois v Offaly; London v Cavan

Group 2: Tipperary v Down; Waterford v Meath.

Group 3: Longford v Wicklow; Carlow v Limerick.

Group 4: Wexford v Antrim; Leitrim v Fermanagh.

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 3-4 June