GAA announce details for 2023 season tickets with prices unchanged

The scheme returned this year after being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 11:48 AM
Teams parade before this year's All-Ireland hurling final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced details for their 2023 season tickets for inter-county supporters with prices remaining unchanged.

The football pricing is €150 for counties operating in Division 1 and 2 of the league,  while it is €100 for counties who will play in Division 3 and 4 of the league.

In hurling the pricing is €150 for the counties that will competing for the Liam MacCarthy Cup next year.

The terms of the scheme largely remain the same with the first two championship games included for hurling season ticket holders and the provincial openers included for football season ticket holders. All Allianz league games in the chosen code for your county are included, along with any potential fixtures at the semi-final, final or relegation stages.

Admission to the All-Ireland senior club finals is again included as part of the package, having been removed in this year’s offering. The club deciders are scheduled to take place in Croke Park in 2023.

The option to buy All-Ireland final tickets remains for supporters if their county qualifies, if they have attended their championship games that season. The facility to opt out of one championship game and still qualify for the All-Ireland tickets remains in place.

Dublin football, Limerick hurling and Mayo football remain the most popular season tickets with all three only available for renewals.

The GAA season ticket scheme returned in 2022 after being cancelled in 2021 and aborted in the spring of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which prevented spectators from attending games.

The 2022 price was set at €150, a rise of €30 from the 2020 price of €120.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
