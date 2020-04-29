This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA to offer refunds to season ticket holders if season is cancelled

This follows criticism over the inserting of a clause stating refunds would not be offered in ‘circumstances outside of the control of the GAA’.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,138 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5087605
The turnstiles at Croke Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The turnstiles at Croke Park.
The turnstiles at Croke Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE today confirmed they will offer refunds to season-ticket holders if the 2020 season is cancelled because of the Covid-19 shutdown. 

The Association had been criticised in the last 24 hours when it emerged on social media that they had altered the terms and conditions regarding the refunding of season tickets last month without notifying ticket holders.

A clause was inserted to state there would be no refunds provided in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League, or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”.

In an email to season ticket holders this afternoon, the GAA ticket office said that the insertion of the clause was “to provide greater clarity to the existing terms and conditions for our season ticket holders and not an attempt by the GAA to step back from its obligations in dealing with the matter at hand.”

Ticket holders were also told they will be entitled to a partial refund if the 2020 season cannot be completed. 

“We are still hopeful of completing the 2020 intercounty and club season over the course of the current year. This will include championship and some of the remaining league fixtures.

“If this unfortunately does not prove to be possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will offer all 2020 Season Ticket holders a discount on their 2021 Season Ticket, or alternatively a partial refund of their 2020 Season Ticket. All refund decisions will be dependent on how the remainder of the 2020 Season can be completed.” 

The 2020 season ticket cost €120, and entitled holders access to all of their county’s league games and opening Championship game, along with the All-Ireland club finals at Croke Park. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie