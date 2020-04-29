GAA to offer refunds to season ticket holders if season is cancelled

THE GAA HAVE today confirmed they will offer refunds to season-ticket holders if the 2020 season is cancelled because of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The Association had been criticised in the last 24 hours when it emerged on social media that they had altered the terms and conditions regarding the refunding of season tickets last month without notifying ticket holders.

A clause was inserted to state there would be no refunds provided in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League, or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”.

In an email to season ticket holders this afternoon, the GAA ticket office said that the insertion of the clause was “to provide greater clarity to the existing terms and conditions for our season ticket holders and not an attempt by the GAA to step back from its obligations in dealing with the matter at hand.”

Ticket holders were also told they will be entitled to a partial refund if the 2020 season cannot be completed.

“We are still hopeful of completing the 2020 intercounty and club season over the course of the current year. This will include championship and some of the remaining league fixtures.

“If this unfortunately does not prove to be possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, we will offer all 2020 Season Ticket holders a discount on their 2021 Season Ticket, or alternatively a partial refund of their 2020 Season Ticket. All refund decisions will be dependent on how the remainder of the 2020 Season can be completed.”

The 2020 season ticket cost €120, and entitled holders access to all of their county’s league games and opening Championship game, along with the All-Ireland club finals at Croke Park.