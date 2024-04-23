Advertisement
8 senior games live on TV and streaming - this week's GAA schedule

A massive weekend of action is in store.
10.25am, 23 Apr 2024
EIGHT SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games will be broadcast live next weekend across  Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

GAAGO have two games live on Saturday with the Leinster hurling meeting of Antrim and Wexford in Belfast, and the Ulster football semi-final between Armagh and Down.

Then on Sunday there’s a double-bill of hurling action on RTÉ, Galway hosting Kilkenny in Leinster, and Limerick entertaining Tipperary in Munster.

GAAGO have a Munster hurling game as well with Cork playing Clare, along with both Leinster football semi-finals from Croke Park.

Then BBC Northern Ireland have the clash of Donegal and Tyrone live with a place in the Ulster football final up for grabs.

Here’s the full details and the list of senior games in store across the country this weekend:

Saturday 27 April

Leinster SHC Round 2

  • Antrim v Wexford, Corrigan Park, 3pm – GAAGO.
  • Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6pm

Ulster SFC semi-final

  • Armagh v Down, Clones, 5.15pm - GAAGO.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

  • Offaly v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.
  • Meath v Laois, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 3pm.

Christy Ring Cup Round 3

  • London v Wicklow, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Kildare v Derry, Manguard Park, Hawkfield, 1pm.
  • Sligo v Tyrone, Markievicz Park, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 3

  • Louth v Mayo, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 1pm.
  • Donegal v Monaghan, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 3 

  • Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
  • Lancashire v Cavan, St Joseph’s Glenavy, Antrim, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 28 April

Leinster SFC semi-finals

  • Kildare v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm – GAAGO.
  • Dublin v Offaly, Croke Park, 4pm – GAAGO.

Leinster SHC Round 2

  • Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium, 2pm – RTÉ 2.

Munster SHC Round 2

  • Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm – GAAGO.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster SFC semi-final

  • Donegal v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 2pm – BBC NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

  • Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 3

  • Armagh v Roscommon, BOX-IT  Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 3 

  • Warwickshire v Fermanagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm.

******

There’s also plenty underage provincial championship games on around the country, with the Clubber TV service showing several matches. 

