Clare's Cathal Malone and Limerick's Tom Morrissey. Tom Maher/INPHO
6 senior games live on TV and streaming - this week's GAA schedule

A huge weekend of action is in store.
5.38pm, 15 Apr 2024
SIX SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games will be broadcast live next weeked in a GAA schedule packed with standout ties.

The RTÉ and BBC cameras will take in the Ulster showdown on Saturday as league champions Derry face Donegal in Celtic Park.

Earlier GAAGO have coverage of last year’s All-Ireland finalists Kerry in their opening championship tie as they welcome Cork to Killarney.

On Sunday, the hurling championship throws in with a blockbuster showdown as Clare take on Limerick in Ennis, live on RTÉ, while GAAGO have the other game in Munster as Waterford host Cork.

RTÉ also have a Connacht football tie as Mayo play Roscommon, while BBC NI have Tyrone against Cavan in the Ulster quarter-final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday 20 April

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, 3.30pm.

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm – GAAGO.
  • Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6pm. 

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

  • Down v Meath, Ballycran, 2pm.

Christy Ring Cup Round 2 

  • Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 1pm.
  • London v Sligo, Ruislip, 1pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2

  • Donegal v Mayo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm.
  • Monaghan v Roscommon, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup Round 2

  • Lancashire v Leitrim, Glenavy, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 3pm.

Sunday 21 April

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Cavan v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm - BBC NI.

Leinster senior hurling championship Round 1

  • Galway v Carlow, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Antrim, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30pm.

Munster senior hurling championship Round 1

  • Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 4pm - GAAGO.

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

  • Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Christy Ring Cup Round 2

  • Kildare v Wicklow, Manguard Park, Hawkfield, 2pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2

  • Louth v Armagh, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 2pm. 

Lory Meagher Cup Round 2

  • Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm.
