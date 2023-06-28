6 GAA senior games covered live this weekend but no Saturday highlights show

SIX MATCHES WILL be covered live across the inter-county senior championships this weekend in Gaelic football and ladies football, but there will be no Saturday highlights show on RTÉ.

The decision to cover Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-finals on GAAGO, with Kerry facing Tyrone and Armagh playing Monaghan, has sparked plenty debate. The Saturday Game show will not air this weekend on RTÉ, having concluded for the season.

RTÉ’s Sunday coverage will feature Cork against Derry and Dublin against Mayo, as the All-Ireland senior quarter-final action concludes. The usual Sunday Game highlights show will be broadcast that night at 9.30pm.

TG4′s coverage sees the senior ladies football group stages conclude with Mayo playing Laois and Meath facing Donegal, both on Saturday. The quarter-final draw will be covered live after the second game.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

1.30pm: Mayo v Laois, All-Ireland ladies football championship – TG4.

3.45pm: Kerry v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – GAAGO.

6pm: Armagh v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – GAAGO.

7.30pm: Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland ladies football championship – TG4.

Sunday

1.45pm: Cork v Derry, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2.