Five GAA senior club provincial finals will get TV coverage this weekend

GAA SENIOR CLUB finals from all four provinces will get TV coverage this weekend.
The RTÉ cameras will be in Croke Park for Saturday’s Leinster double-header with defending champions Kilmacud Crokes facing Naas in the football decider, before the hurling showdown sees O’Loughlin Gaels play Na Fianna in the hurling game.
Then on Sunday, TG4 will have the Connacht football final between Corofin and St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling final between Ballygunner and Clonlara.
There is also deferred TV coverage of the Ulster final, involving Slaughtneil and Cushendall, a first ever TV broadcast of that fixture.
It’s also a busy weekend in the All-Ireland series in camogie and ladies football.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER
Leinster
Senior football final
- Naas (Kildare) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.
Senior hurling final
- O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Croke Park, 4.05pm - RTÉ 2.
Intermediate football final
- Scoil Ui Chonaill (Dublin) v Allenwood (Kildare), Parnell Park, 1pm.
Munster
Intermediate hurling final
- Castlelyons (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Gaelic Grounds, 6pm.
Junior hurling final
- St Catherine’s (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Mallow, 1.30pm
Connacht
Junior football final
- Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) v Owenmore Gaels (Sligo), Castlebar, 1.30pm.
Ulster
Intermediate hurling final
- Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Setanta (Donegal), Owenbeg, 1.30pm.
All-Ireland camogie
Senior semi-finals
- Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Donaghmore Ashbourne, 2pm.
- Sarsfields (Cork) v Sarsfields (Galway), Mallow, 3.30pm.
Intermediate semi-final
- Eglish (Tyrone) v Na Fianna (Meath), Louth GAA COE, Darver, 3pm.
All-Ireland ladies football
Intermediate semi-final
- Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s (Leitrim) v Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry), Sean O’Heslin Park, 1.30pm.
Junior semi-final
- O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) v Gusserane (Wexford), O’Donovan Rossa, Cork, 1.30pm.
SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER
Connacht
Senior football final
- St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Corofin (Galway), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm – TG4.
Leinster
Junior football final
- Milltown (Kildare) v Glyde Rangers (Louth), Kildare COE, 1.30pm.
Munster
Senior hurling final
- Clonlara (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm – TG4.
Ulster
Senior hurling final
- Slaughtneil (Derry) v Cushendall (Antrim), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2.30pm – TG4 (Deferred).
Junior hurling (twinning) final
- Sean Treacy’s v Castleblayney (Monaghan), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
All-Ireland camogie
Intermediate semi-final
- Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Shamrocks (Galway), The Ragg, 1pm.
Junior semi-finals
- Knockananna (Wicklow) v Granemore (Armagh), Abbotstown, 2pm.
- Athleague (Roscommon) v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield (Clare), Moneygall, 2pm.
All-Ireland ladies football
Senior semi-finals
- Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Ballymacarbry (Waterford), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 1.30pm.
- Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Parnell Park, 2pm.
Intermediate semi-final
- Glanmire (Cork) v Na Fianna (Meath), Mallow, 2pm