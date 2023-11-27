Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Kilmacud Crokes player Callum Pearson and Brian Byrne of Naas.
Dates For Diary

Five GAA senior club provincial finals will get TV coverage this weekend

Trophies will be handed out around the country on the first weekend of December.
1 hour ago

GAA SENIOR CLUB finals from all four provinces will get TV coverage this weekend.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Croke Park for Saturday’s Leinster double-header with defending champions Kilmacud Crokes facing Naas in the football decider, before the hurling showdown sees O’Loughlin Gaels play Na Fianna in the hurling game.

Then on Sunday, TG4 will have the Connacht football final between Corofin and St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling final between Ballygunner and Clonlara.

There is also deferred TV coverage of the Ulster final, involving Slaughtneil and Cushendall, a first ever TV broadcast of that fixture.

It’s also a busy weekend in the All-Ireland series in camogie and ladies football.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER

Leinster

Senior football final

  • Naas (Kildare) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Senior hurling final

  • O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Croke Park, 4.05pm - RTÉ 2.

mark-bergin-celebrates James Crombie / INPHO Mark Bergin celebrates O'Loughlin Gaels victory in the Leinster semi-final. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Intermediate football final

  • Scoil Ui Chonaill (Dublin) v Allenwood (Kildare), Parnell Park, 1pm.

Munster

Intermediate hurling final

  • Castlelyons (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Gaelic Grounds, 6pm.

Junior hurling final

  • St Catherine’s (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Mallow, 1.30pm

Connacht

Junior football final

  • Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) v Owenmore Gaels (Sligo), Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Intermediate hurling final

  • Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Setanta (Donegal), Owenbeg, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland camogie

Senior semi-finals

  • Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Donaghmore Ashbourne, 2pm.
  • Sarsfields (Cork) v Sarsfields (Galway), Mallow, 3.30pm.

sarsfields-celebrate-winning Evan Treacy / INPHO Galway's Sarsfields celebrating last year's All-Ireland final win. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Intermediate semi-final

  • Eglish (Tyrone) v Na Fianna (Meath), Louth GAA COE, Darver, 3pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Intermediate semi-final

  • Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s (Leitrim) v Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry), Sean O’Heslin Park, 1.30pm.

Junior semi-final

  • O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) v Gusserane (Wexford), O’Donovan Rossa, Cork, 1.30pm.

SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER

Connacht

Senior football final

  • St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Corofin (Galway), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

Leinster

Junior football final

  • Milltown (Kildare) v Glyde Rangers (Louth), Kildare COE, 1.30pm.

Munster

Senior hurling final 

  • Clonlara (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm – TG4.

ian-galvin-celebrates-after-the-game Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster

Senior hurling final

  • Slaughtneil (Derry) v Cushendall (Antrim), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2.30pm – TG4 (Deferred).

Junior hurling (twinning) final

  • Sean Treacy’s v Castleblayney (Monaghan), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

All-Ireland camogie

Intermediate semi-final

  • Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Shamrocks (Galway), The Ragg, 1pm.

 Junior semi-finals

  • Knockananna (Wicklow) v Granemore (Armagh), Abbotstown, 2pm.
  • Athleague (Roscommon) v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield (Clare), Moneygall, 2pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Senior semi-finals

  • Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Ballymacarbry (Waterford), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 1.30pm.
  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Parnell Park, 2pm. 

the-kilkerrin-clonberne-team-celebrate-with-the-cup Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Kilkerrin-Clonberne players celebrate their 2022 All-Ireland senior ladies final win. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Intermediate semi-final 

  • Glanmire (Cork) v Na Fianna (Meath), Mallow, 2pm
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
