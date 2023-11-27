Five GAA senior club provincial finals will get TV coverage this weekend

GAA SENIOR CLUB finals from all four provinces will get TV coverage this weekend.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Croke Park for Saturday’s Leinster double-header with defending champions Kilmacud Crokes facing Naas in the football decider, before the hurling showdown sees O’Loughlin Gaels play Na Fianna in the hurling game.

Then on Sunday, TG4 will have the Connacht football final between Corofin and St Brigid’s, and the Munster hurling final between Ballygunner and Clonlara.

There is also deferred TV coverage of the Ulster final, involving Slaughtneil and Cushendall, a first ever TV broadcast of that fixture.

It’s also a busy weekend in the All-Ireland series in camogie and ladies football.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER

Leinster

Senior football final

Naas (Kildare) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Senior hurling final

O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Croke Park, 4.05pm - RTÉ 2.

Intermediate football final

Scoil Ui Chonaill (Dublin) v Allenwood (Kildare), Parnell Park, 1pm.

Munster

Intermediate hurling final

Castlelyons (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Gaelic Grounds, 6pm.

Junior hurling final

St Catherine’s (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Mallow, 1.30pm

Connacht

Junior football final

Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) v Owenmore Gaels (Sligo), Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Ulster

Intermediate hurling final

Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) v Setanta (Donegal), Owenbeg, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland camogie

Senior semi-finals

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Donaghmore Ashbourne, 2pm.

Sarsfields (Cork) v Sarsfields (Galway), Mallow, 3.30pm.

Intermediate semi-final

Eglish (Tyrone) v Na Fianna (Meath), Louth GAA COE, Darver, 3pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Intermediate semi-final

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s (Leitrim) v Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry), Sean O’Heslin Park, 1.30pm.

Junior semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) v Gusserane (Wexford), O’Donovan Rossa, Cork, 1.30pm.

SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER

Connacht

Senior football final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Corofin (Galway), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

Leinster

Junior football final

Milltown (Kildare) v Glyde Rangers (Louth), Kildare COE, 1.30pm.

Munster

Senior hurling final

Clonlara (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm – TG4.

Ulster

Senior hurling final

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Cushendall (Antrim), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2.30pm – TG4 (Deferred).

Junior hurling (twinning) final

Sean Treacy’s v Castleblayney (Monaghan), McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

All-Ireland camogie

Intermediate semi-final

Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Shamrocks (Galway), The Ragg, 1pm.

Junior semi-finals

Knockananna (Wicklow) v Granemore (Armagh), Abbotstown, 2pm.

Athleague (Roscommon) v St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield (Clare), Moneygall, 2pm.

All-Ireland ladies football

Senior semi-finals

Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Ballymacarbry (Waterford), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 1.30pm.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Parnell Park, 2pm.

Intermediate semi-final